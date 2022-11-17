'Standing Eagle' to speak at Farmington Public Library

November is Native American Heritage Month, celebrating Indigenous peoples past and present.

In recognition of this month's designation, Park Hills resident Matthew Aguilar, "Standing Eagle," will be giving a lecture at 7 p.m. Monday in the Farmington Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.

Aguilar’s family on his father’s side came originally from Mexico in the early 1900s. In the 1930s when his father was growing up, Aguilar explained his father had to hide the culture.

According to Aguilar, it was not until his generation, known in Native circles as the seventh fire generation, where the heritage and culture started to be celebrated, both in the United States and in Mexico.

“It started when I was about 16 years old,” he said. “I discovered my lineage from the Aztec People. Fifteen to 16 years later, it’s been my journey to learn more about the culture of First Nations People, not just my own and to educate other people on First Nations Culture.

"I feel that there’s been a lot of stereotype put out there by the media and Hollywood films and those things have been very damaging to our culture. The more knowledge people can get from a firsthand source, the better it can benefit us as a whole.”

Aguilar has been drawing and painting his whole life, but the style he has been using for 12 years is part of that heritage.

“You had what was called cave art on the cave walls and it was a primitive style of artwork,” he said. “Even though it was simplistic, it told such a great story. I would take wallpaper and burn the edges of it and make it look aged and draw these figures and call it cave art.

"It evolved into what I do now which is styled more after the Navajo sand paintings of the southwest. As I began to discover my true niche which is the Aztecs from Mexico, I’m starting to incorporate more of those styles into what I do.”

For inquires and bookings, Aguilar can be reached at StandingEagle89@gmail.com, or through Facebook at InDios Inspirations.