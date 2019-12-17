The Fredericktown School Board hired Chadd Starkey as the 2020-21 Fredericktown superintendent during closed session in November.
Starkey will step into his new position July 1 as current Superintendent Brett Reutzel begins retirement.
"It feels good," Starkey sad. "This is my hometown. I graduated from here, so it does feel good to come back. I had some family things that happened, so that just kind of opened the door to come back. It was just a natural transition."
Starkey has been an educator for 28 years with 23 of those years as an administrator. He spent nine years as the Fredericktown Middle School principal before moving into the district office as assistant superintendent for five years and filled the superintendent role for one year after the passing of Dr. Kelly A. Burlison.
Starkey said he still asks himself why he left Fredericktown, but he said it was just a difficult time working with Burlison's empty office sitting there.
"There were just a lot of weird emotions at that time," Starkey said. "We (Burlison and himself) were really close. We worked together for many years."
Starkey said he has a connection with a lot of the staff including Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Principal Ken Lunsford who he went to high school with and was a teacher when he was principal.
"What I like about it is we know each other well and we know we are all in it for the kids and we are not trying to make a political move on each other," Starkey said. "It's truly a team and that's how we want to keep it."
Starkey said he wants to continue to improve the facilities, improve teaching and learning and keep kids first in every decision.
"We've got some facility needs that are obvious and out there, so we will continue to work on those," Starkey said. "Just trying to provide a solid education for our kids."
Starkey said safety is always on the district's mind, and he plans to continue to put safety first of all, so students feel comfortable enough to learn.
As Reutzel nears the end of the year, he said he is going to miss the people, both students and staff, most of all.
"This job is a little different, because you're not involved with the students on a day-to-day basis and if there was something about the job that I have not enjoyed, it's that," Reutzel said. "I have lost touch with the students and that was probably the thing that gave me the most joy and was the most rewarding."
Reutzel has worked in the Fredericktown district for 19 years. He began in the fall of 2001 as A+ coordinator and high school basketball coach, and he eventually became Fredericktown High School principal before filling the position of superintendent the past six years.
Reutzel said his time in the district has been too rewarding to just pinpoint one favorite memory, from basketball games and proms to day-to-day tasks such as school lunch duty and bus drop offs, he loved being a part of it all.
"I think it will be a really smooth transition," Reutzel said. "When I came, (Starkey) was the middle school principal and I was assistant principal at the high school for four years. Then he made the transition over here at that time as assistant superintendent. I've worked with Chadd and I've worked for Chadd, so I have a lot of confidence in him."
Reutzel said both Starkey and Fredericktown Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson are both very familiar with the district and he has confidence and respect for the both of them.
"I've said multiple times, we have a very unique culture and climate here," Reutzel said. "We are very family oriented, very supportive and we try to do things to help people. If there is a need to something better, we try to help them do just that. We try as much as we can to try and compliment and reward the same thing."
Reutzel said he thinks this will be a very smooth transition because people are familiar with both Starkey and Henson. He said he hopes the community will be at ease knowing it is someone everyone recognizes.
"You can always get better and we are always looking for ways to get better, but at the same time, you don't have to completely upset the apple cart to do that," Reutzel said.
