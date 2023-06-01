Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To promote awareness and support for the declining bee population in the state of Missouri, the Missouri State Beekeepers Association (MSBA) is introducing a "Bee Friendly" license plate.

The organization will seek approval from the Missouri Legislature to produce and distribute the license plates.

According to the MSBA, bees play a crucial role in pollination, a process necessary for the growth of many of the foods we eat. However, the bee population has been declining in recent years because of factors such as pesticide use and habitat loss.

The “Bee Friendly” Missouri license plate raises awareness of the importance of bees and encourage the planting of pollinator-friendly gardens.

In order to get the “Bee Friendly” Missouri license plate approved by the legislature, the MSBA is asking people to sign up to purchase the license plate. The organization needs at least 200 people to show interest in buying the license plate to move forward with production.

“This is an opportunity for Missouri residents to make a tangible contribution to the health of the bee population in our state,” said MSBA President Michael Brown. “We encourage everyone who cares about the environment and the food we eat to sign up for a 'Bee Friendly' license plate and help spread awareness of the importance of bees.”

Anyone interested in supporting the "Bee Friendly" license plate can visit the MSBA website at http://mobees.org/beefriendly to sign up. The MSBA also encourages residents to contact their local representatives and urge them to support the legislation.