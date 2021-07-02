State Fair accepting nominations to honor veterans, military

The deadline to nominate a Missouri veteran or active-duty service member for the 2021 Missouri State Fair Military Flag Retreat, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom Inc. and Starline Brass, is approaching quickly. The deadline to submit nominations is July 5.

Veterans and active-duty service members from Missouri are eligible to be honored in a military flag retreat ceremony taking place near the Centennial Entrance on the Missouri State Fairgrounds throughout the 11 days of the Missouri State Fair.

Individuals can be nominated using a form available on the Missouri State Fair website. Nominees must be Missouri residents and available to attend one of the eleven days of the 119th Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22. Once a nomination form is complete, it can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Missouri State Fair office to be entered into the selection process.