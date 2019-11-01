State film office seeking film and TV scripts

Missouri has many great stories to tell. That’s the motivation behind the Missouri Stories Scriptwriting Fellowship, sponsored annually by the state’s film office.
Now in its sixth year, the fellowship is an international competition for writers who have penned screenplays or TV scripts with storylines set in the Show-Me State. Scripts can be submitted for the competition Nov. 1-15.
“The film and TV industry is one of the hardest to break into – especially from the Midwest,” said Andrea Sporcic-Klund from the Missouri Film Office. “We started this program to encourage more content set in Missouri and are looking for writers who have been inspired by Missouri history, places and people.”
All entrants will receive feedback on their scripts and have an opportunity to connect with a community of film professionals and a network of program alumni.
Three winning writers will be selected for a four-day, all-expense-paid fellowship experience in Missouri where they will work with professional writers from the film industry serving as mentors. The writers chosen for the fellowship will have an opportunity to refine their scripts and gain firsthand knowledge about working in TV and film.
Previous mentors have included Bob Gale, writer and producer for the Back to the Future movies; Phillip LaZebnik, screenplay writer for Mulan and The Prince Egypt; and Valerie Woods, writer and producer for Queen Sugar.
In the past five years, more than 240 scripts have been submitted for the competition. Scripts have been submitted by writers from 12 states, Canada and the U.K.
For more information about the Missouri Stories Scriptwriting Fellowship or to submit a script, visit mofilm.org/made-in-missouri/mostories/.
The Missouri Film Office works to develop, coordinate and market the film industry and film-related activities in Missouri. The office is part of the Missouri Division of Tourism, a division of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. In fiscal year 2018, the Missouri Film Office provided assistance for 188 projects, including film, TV shows, commercials and digital media.
