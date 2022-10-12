State health agencies honor reporter

Reporter Victoria “Tori” Kemper received the Missouri Association of Local Public Health Agencies (MOALPHA) “Excellence in Collaboration” Award at an awards luncheon Sept. 21 in Columbia.

The luncheon was part of the Joint Public Health Conference “A Vision for a Healthier Missouri,” presented by MOALPHA, the Missouri Public Health Association, the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, the Missouri Institute for Community Health, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The annual conference was held in-person for the first time since 2019.

Kemper began as reporter for the Democrat News/Daily Journal in August, 2017. In her five years with the newspaper, she has worked with Madison County organizations, agencies, and government officials to get important and essential news to readers every week.

One of those agencies is the Madison County Health Department, which nominated Kemper. Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt presented Kemper with her award.

“It is hard to put into words what it means to me for the Madison County Health Department to nominate me for this award. I am extremely grateful to even be considered, let alone chosen to receive it,” Kemper said.

Hunt said the Democrat News was a great partner with the health department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tori wrote articles each week for over a year, focusing on the ever-changing pandemic and emphasized the Center for Disease Control guidelines, regardless of the opposition to these recommendations,” Hunt said.

Hunt said Kemper helped the health department, school districts, and county and city governments get their messages to the public in print and online.

“Tori has been instrumental in helping public health in Madison County and Southeast Missouri reach our audiences that are not Facebook participants and reinforce our public health message,” Hunt said.

Kemper accepted the award and said she will always cherish the relationship she and the newspaper have with the health department.

“The era that was COVID-19 was hard on everyone,” Kemper said. “We all did our jobs and tried to stay positive, but it seemed as if no matter what you did someone wasn’t happy. I may have gotten a pretty plaque to hang on my wall, but the Madison County Health Department got us through a pandemic, and I will forever be grateful for that.”

Hunt also presented the Legislative Friend of Public Health Award to Senator Roy Blunt, who was nominated by the Madison County Health Department.