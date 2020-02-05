As part of National African American History Month, Washington State Park is hosting an open house celebration of the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps Company 1743, the outfit comprised mostly of African-Americans who built several structures that still solidly stand today.
An afternoon hike with Washington State Park interpretive center staff is also planned.
“We’ve been celebrating African American History Month for the last several years,” said Sharon Hultberg, the park’s natural resources manager. “It’s a way to celebrate the park’s diverse history. The CCC did a fantastic job here, and the young people who built these structures almost 100 years ago became fantastic stone masons. Not just here, but throughout the country, their work still stands.”
The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the interpretive center. The one-mile hike will start at 1 p.m. Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto on Highway 21. For more information about the event, contact the park office at 636-586-5768.
Refreshments will be available during the open house. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but those who would like to attend may register at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb under the Activities tab.
At 1 p.m., the hike will leave from the interpretive center and extend to the overlook shelter, built by the men of Company 1743. The hike, approximately one mile long over natural surface on part of the 1000 Steps Trail, will be guided by interpretive staff who will highlight cultural resources from Company 1743. It would be wise to dress accordingly for this outdoor experience.
During the open house, staff will be on hand to discuss the cultural and historical significance of Company 1743 and their unique contribution to the park. Self-guided driving tour maps will be available for those who want to explore the park and see the stonework and historic construction. Photographs and artifacts from CCC Company 1743 will be on display.
According to Missouri Department of National Resources’ late magazine, “Preservation Issues,” the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was one of several relief programs developed by Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration during the Depression era. It was administered by the U.S. Army and the National Park Service to develop state and national parks across the nation.
It was also a way to get some of the 15 million unemployed men off the street and into skills-teaching jobs, transporting them to camps all over the U.S. where they’d be fed, clothed, and given $30 or so a month — with the understanding that the bulk of the money would be sent back home to their families.
Like most aspects of society at that time, the CCC was a segregated organization. Only one black CCC company, the 1743rd, worked in Missouri's state parks. Two others, the 3748th and the 3760th, worked on non-park projects in Missouri.
First organized on April 15, 1933, as Company 694 at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, the unit was initially sent to Pierre, South Dakota where it was redesignated Company 1743. The unit's first assignment in Missouri was at Lake Contrary, just outside of St. Joseph, in October 1933.
According to “Preservation Issues,” on June 4, 1934, the men and officers of the 1743rd were ordered to Washington State Park. They built Camp Thunderbird (named after the mythical creatures that appear frequently in the local petroglyphs), established the camp newspaper Thunderbird Rumblings, and began a five-year project to develop the state park. In nearby De Soto, the inhabitants of Camp Thunderbird quickly developed a reputation of being polite, well-behaved and hard-working young men whose roads, trails and buildings showed a high level of craftsmanship.
Company 1743 next worked on projects at Mark Twain State Park, but eventually, when the United States became involved in World War II, CCC camps all across the country were disbanded and the men and officers transferred to active army units.
