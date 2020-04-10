State reciprocity for doctors announced

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on March 30 announced he approved a waiver that grants full reciprocity for physicians and surgeons who want to help Missourians during the COVID-19 crisis. During this State of Emergency, physicians and surgeons who are licensed in another state can provide care to Missouri citizens, in person or using telehealth options, as long as they are actively licensed in another state and their license has not been disciplined.
The access granted to additional providers is intended to increase the ability to meet the needs of Missouri patients who are being tested and treated for COVID-19 and lets healthcare professionals provide care in areas of significant need during this public health crisis without having the barrier of government licensure issues to hamper their ability to practice in Missouri due to current state government regulations.
“We are working swiftly to remove any regulatory barriers that might limit our health care professionals from providing the services our citizens need,” said Parson. “It is imperative to provide a pathway for more mobility and alternative delivery methods for professionals from other states to provide care in Missouri if they wish to help. Our goal is to provide as much access to care as possible for the sake of all Missourians.”
Missouri is a member of the PT Licensure Compact which allows eligible licensed physical therapists and licensed physical therapist assistants to work in a compact member state without going through the usual process for licensure in the remote state. Seventeen currently belong to the compact. More information is available at http://ptcompact.org/
Nurses are not included in the reciprocity waiver. Missouri is a member of the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC). The NLC allows for RNs and LPNs to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and all 32 NLC states with one multistate license. This allows nurses who hold a multistate license to provide care across state lines.
A nursing license can be verified free of charge at www.nursys.com.
Please refer to this fact sheet, https://www.ncsbn.org/Authorization_to_Practice_Step_by_step.pdf, to determine if a nurse has a multistate license and where that nurse can practice.
UPDATE, April 2:
Effective immediately, the Governor’s office is temporarily allowing the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) to waive regulations requiring advanced practice registered nurses to practice with the collaborating physician continuously present for at least a one-month period of time before practicing in a setting where the collaborating physician is not continuously present.
Additionally, the Governor’s Office approved to temporarily waive the requirement that the collaborating physician, or any other physician designated in the collaborative practice arrangement, review the advanced practice registered nurse’s delivery of health care services through a review of a minimum of 10 percent of the charts every 14 days.
This waiver does not include the review of the percentage of cases where the advanced practice registered nurse prescribed controlled substances.
“We greatly appreciate APRNs’ willingness to put themselves on the front lines during this health care emergency,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “They are contributing greatly to health care access by helping hospitals to manage potential surge and provide care in rural areas.”
This waiver, put in place in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis, will be in effect until the expiration of the Governor’s Executive Order 20-02.
