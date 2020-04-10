State reciprocity for doctors announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on March 30 announced he approved a waiver that grants full reciprocity for physicians and surgeons who want to help Missourians during the COVID-19 crisis. During this State of Emergency, physicians and surgeons who are licensed in another state can provide care to Missouri citizens, in person or using telehealth options, as long as they are actively licensed in another state and their license has not been disciplined.

The access granted to additional providers is intended to increase the ability to meet the needs of Missouri patients who are being tested and treated for COVID-19 and lets healthcare professionals provide care in areas of significant need during this public health crisis without having the barrier of government licensure issues to hamper their ability to practice in Missouri due to current state government regulations.

“We are working swiftly to remove any regulatory barriers that might limit our health care professionals from providing the services our citizens need,” said Parson. “It is imperative to provide a pathway for more mobility and alternative delivery methods for professionals from other states to provide care in Missouri if they wish to help. Our goal is to provide as much access to care as possible for the sake of all Missourians.”