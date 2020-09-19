State time capsule needs public's help for bicentennial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The State Historical Society of Missouri and the St. Louis Ambassadors are teaming up to develop a bicentennial time capsule with a goal to collect items that document Missouri’s past, present and future. The two organizations are asking for public participation in this project.

“Missouri’s bicentennial is an important time for Missourians to look back on our past and use this moment to come together for a better future,” said Richard T. Pisani, president of the Saint Louis Ambassadors, an all-volunteer organization that began when the Gateway Arch neared completion.

The organization’s co-founder and chairman, Cicardi A. Bruce, added, “The time capsule will preserve the memories and moments 200 years later when the westward expansion of our nation ushered in the 24th state of Missouri into the union.”

Organizations, institutions, businesses, as well as local and state government agencies in Missouri are invited to participate by contributing three items: one to represent their past, one to represent their present, and a note to future Missourians. Items should measure no larger than 8.5 x 14 inches – i.e., no larger than legal size paper – and combined be no more than a quarter-inch thick. All submissions need to be in printed form and not electronic.