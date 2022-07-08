Statewide average experiences largest weekly gas price decrease this year

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 10 cents less compared to this day last week and is $1.66 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $4.70 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $4.25 per gallon. Gas in the Farmington area has been as low as $3.99 this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.75, which is 11 cents less compared to this day last week and $1.62 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

The Missouri statewide gas price average experienced the largest weekly decline in 2022, dropping by 10 cents per gallon on average week-to-week for regular unleaded fuel.

While many drivers will be happy to see prices coming down, it remains to be seen if this is a trend or another round of price fluctuation, which we have experienced numerous times this year. The main factors behind the recent drop – crude oil prices are decreasing due to concerns about a decline in global demand as well as increased regional supply.

“The largest weekly decline in 2022 for fuel prices is good news for drivers, but we’re not out of the woods just yet,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Gas prices will remain elevated compared to one year ago and could fluctuate in July, which is typically one of the highest months for fuel demand.”

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 11th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are the paying the most at $6.18 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Information about AAA Approved repair shops can be located at AAA.com/repair or by calling your local AAA branch.