Liberty Riders of America and Veterans in Defense of Liberty will host the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2019 on Sept. 21, to honor POW-MIAs and Vietnam veterans. This is the first statewide motorcycle run to the new Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, an exact replica with every detail of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
Participation is free and all vehicles are welcome to follow the group or join the route anywhere.
Springfield Route
- 6:30 a.m. - Registration begins at Mike’s Unique Mall at 3335 W. Sunshine Street, Springfield
- 8 a.m. - Depart Mike’s
- 9:30 to 10 a.m. - Stop at Garden Inn, Cabool
- 11:10 to 11:45 a.m. - Stop at Current River Express, Van Buren
- 1:05 to 1:30 p.m. - Stop at Walmart Super Center, Fredericktown
- 2:30 p.m. - Arrive at the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville
- 3 p.m. - POW-MIA Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial
- 8 p.m. - Vietnam Veterans Honor Ceremony at the Perryville town square, Bikers on the Square Rally
St. Louis Route:
- 7:30 a.m. - Registration begins at Off Track Saloon, 7301 S. Broadway in St. Louis
- 11 a.m. - Depart Off Track Saloon
- 1 p.m. - Meet with Springfield group at Walmart in Fredericktown
- 2:30 p.m. - Arrive at Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville
Guest speakers at the 3 p.m. ceremony will include Gov. Mike Parson; Major General James Livingston, Medal of Honor Recipient of Vietnam War; Charles Crandell, Ex-POW Navy awarded for his actions in the USS Pueblo Incident of 1968; Jim Eddleman, one of the founding members of the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and Vietnam veteran; and Jackie Smith, NFL Hall of Famer.
Also joining the route from Springfield is Adam Sandoval, YouTube star who ventured out on a two-year road trip, ScootinAmerica, to raise money and awareness for military and their families.
For more information, go to www.missourivietnamwallrun.org, follow Facebook event Missouri Vietnam Wall Run 2019, or call 417-230-7831.
