Stay home if possible, but if you must drive - drive slow!

If at all possible, stay home and if you have to get out, slow down.
That’s the word from officials throughout the county on Thursday.
St. Francois County Road and Bridge Supervisor Clay Copeland said that the department has been running two shifts since 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
“We just really had a mix of everything last night,” said Copeland. “Right now most of the county roads are in pretty good shape.”
Copeland said this wasn’t much of a snow so they really haven’t been able to do a lot of “push” removal. Most of the road work, according to Copeland, has just been laying down materials and salt on the roads to give traction and aid in melting.
“People need to realize that even though roads are in good shape, there will still be slick spots,” said Copeland. “If you have to be out, take your time and slow down.”
Copeland said that the sleet helped some by giving a little “grit” to the road.
“I have been in contact with all of my road crew members and they all report their routes look good,” said Copeland. “We will work until dark and then be prepared to go out again through the night if the need arises.”
Copeland said he’s began to shift his focus on preparing for the snow storm forecast for Saturday night into Sunday.
“We will have our trucks prepared and ready to go out Saturday night and work all night and through Sunday if need be,” said Copeland.
At about noon Lt. Bill Stegall of the Bonne Terre Police Department said that most of the main arteries in the north section of the county are somewhat clear with patchy ice.
“Secondary roads and beyond are still ice-covered and treacherous,” said Stegall. “If at all possible people should stay home and off the roads.”
Stegall said the department has dealt with several crashes and had several vehicles overturned, particularly on U.S. 67 between the Orchard Road exit and St. Francois State Park.
Stegall also reported that he and Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert have had to help man the firehouse due to the volume of calls that the fire department has had to respond to this morning.
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said that the sheriff’s department has responded to a few accidents, mostly on secondary roads and parking lots, but not as many as they typically have had in the past.
Bullock said the county roads have been treated, but they still have a lot of slick spots so people should use caution if they have to drive.
Bullock agreed with Stegall and Copeland, saying that if you don’t have to be out on the road, stay home.
“If people have to get out, they should make sure they have a cell phone, flashlight, water, and blankets so they can keep warm and hydrated because it could take us longer than usual get to them,” said Bullock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.