Talking to almost anybody for long enough will generally result in you discovering that person’s secret talents, passions and hobbies. It’s not unusual for people to have things they’re passionate about. However, some hobbies tend to stand out a little more than others.
Jim Bieler, for example, makes authentic Japanese-style swords in his garage.
A Farmington-native, Bieler and his family moved to St. Louis from the Parkland in the late 1950s. As a young man, Bieler developed an interest in Native American arrowheads and American archaeology that would soon connect him to a lifelong passion during his time in the military at the time of the Vietnam War.
“One of the first Japanese ports I ever went to when I was a young man was a place called ‘Yokosuka,’” Bieler recalled. “It was a big iron port, where all of the metals and steel came in. They processed it and had big mills there. As a result, the whole town was full of swordsmiths, knifesmiths, blacksmiths — anything from making kitchen knives to samurai swords.”
It was in a Yokosuka shop that Bieler’s interest in primitive American culture would meet an interest in Japanese historical Japanese weaponry.
“In the handle of these swords there is an instrument called a ‘menuki,’ which helps you get a grip,” Bieler explained. “Normally, they’re made out of semi-precious or precious metals — sometimes silver, gold or a combination of both.
“This particular sword I was looking at had two very early Japanese stone arrowheads as menuki. Me, in my young desire and young quest to learn everything, I saw this arrowhead and that linked the two of them together. That linked the sword and my interest in American archaeology and the American Indian. That’s how I became interested in the Japanese sword.”
While stationed in Japan, Biel came under the tutelage of a ‘sensei’ who was a swordsmith who taught the young soldier the basics of sword and blade making.
“I became interested in the sword and I just practiced,” Bieler said. “I watched people, went to seminars and I started developing my own techniques. I ended up making a pretty good knife that they didn’t object to. They politely bowed and called me ‘Bubba-san.’”
‘San’ is a Japanese term of respect, similar to the English ‘Mr.,’ while ‘Bubba’ was a nickname of Bieler’s from back home in St. Louis. Thus, Jim “Bubba-san” Bieler began his blade making career halfway around the world.
After returning to the states from Japan and Vietnam, Bieler said two hobbies really helped him put away the memories of the war in Southeast Asia: playing the guitar and making swords.
“After I came back from Vietnam I had a little problem, like a lot of guys did when they came back,” he recounted. “The sword-making and the guitar playing was the best therapy to make you forget about things you wanted to forget.
“I found out that once I started playing the guitar again, I was able to sleep a lot better. The sword-making — whenever I’d start doing something that was tedious and took a lot of time, I’d concentrate on it and by the end of the day, I was tired enough to get a good night’s sleep.”
Now 71 years old, Bieler said the two hobbies have again been extremely healthy for him in a different season of life and for different reasons.
“I think everyone should have something, especially retired people,” he said. “Get a hobby. Or else you’ll go insane. You can only clean your house or wash your truck so many times. You need something that you enjoy and something that brings you joy and teaches you something.”
Boasting an impressive shop filled with tools, implements and machines gained over a lifetime of perfecting the craft, Bieler now estimates that he makes two to three swords a year, plus knives and other various projects. He uses hand tools for as much of the process as he can, to maintain the authentic quality of his blades compared to their Japanese counterparts.
“In the old days, there were seven different artisans,” Bieler explained. “One would smelt the ore, another would break it up and select the finest pieces, one would forge the sword, another would polish it, another would cut the wood, one would wrap the handles and then a guy would do the final polish on the sword. That’s how many different people it took, and I do all of that myself.”
With so many separate arts involved in one product, Bieler said the polishing of the blade was probably the most difficult to learn, followed closely by the crafting of jewelry fittings for the handle.
“Polishing was pretty difficult to learn because it’s so important,” he said. “It gives the final shape to the blade. No sword is exactly right — a few maybe, but not many. I’ve only made a few that I would call ‘perfect.’ Of course, the maker can always point out flaws that others wouldn’t see.”
Sporting not only an expansive knowledge of the science and methodology behind the crafting of the various types of Japanese swords and an impressive collection of such blades, Bieler maintains an in-depth knowledge of the historical and cultural contexts within which the weapons arose.
Bieler estimates that he has made a few hundred swords over the course of his life, plus knives and other smaller projects. He says the truly unique thing about Japanese blades are the material and smithing methodology that results in their great resilience — a Japanese sword consists of a hard core with softer metal surrounding. Rather than breaking under immense pressure, a katana will bend while keeping its edge, allowing its owner to straighten it out and continue to use it.
For those considering getting into smithing as a hobby, Bieler said the pastime has added years to his life and keeps him as sharp as the blade he crafts. Quoting a legendary Japanese swordsmith who died in A.D. 1334, Bieler encouraged beginners in the craft of smithing.
“It’s an interesting hobby,” he said. “You learn something all the time. There’s nobody who’s an expert at it — some people are better than others, but they make mistakes too. Masamune said that even a bad swordsmith makes a good sword every once in a while, which is true. You always judge each sword on its own merit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.