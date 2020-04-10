Ste. Gen Commission discusses flu, COVID-19

Sandra Bell, administrator with the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department, reported to the Ste. Genevieve County Commission Thursday morning on the current status of COVID-19.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls on people who are not compliant with social distancing,” she said. “My answer is, please do your best to encourage it, we don’t have the manpower to [enforce] it. Our case numbers are not going up, so I think people are following that.”
Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson noted that the stay-at-home order is almost unenforceable.
“We’ve got enough officers, city and county, to take care of regular law enforcement,” he said. “We can’t go out every time there is a call saying ‘I saw three people walking side by side on the walking trail.’”
Bell added, “By the time you get there, they are going to be gone.”
Nelson continued, “It’s basically unenforceable. But, if people want this to open up and get better, they have to abide by it.”
Nelson also observed that traffic is way below normal, suggesting that the vast majority of people are complying.
According to Bell, there are a lot of rumors and negative reactions.
“We spend a lot of time defusing negative rumors, which I don’t mind, because I want the positive to get out there,” she said.
Nelson reiterated his concerns about calls. “We were afraid of this, that people would be calling every time they saw more than two people walking side-by-side.”
Bell talked about a call she received about three teenagers sitting on the hoods of their cars in a parking lot 10 feet from each other and chatting.
“The mayor got called about that one too," Nelson added.
According to Bell, there was nothing wrong with the situation.
“Creative thinking, getting out and chatting with each other off the phones,” she said. “Good for them, there’s nothing wrong with what they are doing.”
Nelson added that the governor’s order says to seek outside recreation.
“Get out and do something, just do it the right way,” he said.
Bell summarized that she hoped that when the outbreak is over that people will look back and think that everything was done as well as possible.
County Emergency Manager Felix Meyer observed that Bell was not hearing much about the flu.
Bell stated that she has not been hearing about reports on influenza numbers and has not determined the reason why.
“Seriously, we should be doing some of these measures all the time anyway and people don’t,” she said. “I can’t believe how many people don’t wash their hands as much as they should. So, maybe all this awareness has reduced the spread of flu, or is not getting reported. I really don’t know yet which one that is, but this is the first week I have not gotten any flu cases.”
Bell handed out a paper from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services listing their recommendations for Easter celebrations.
- Do look for alternatives to view Easter and Passover prayer services online or on TV.
- Do celebrate with family via video chat or phone calls.
- Do cook traditional foods at home to enjoy the familiar tastes and smells of the holiday. Eat dinner together via videoconference.
- Do follow guidance from your local public health agency.
- Don’t attend an in-person Easter or Passover prayer service.
- Don’t congregate in public areas like parks on Easter Sunday or during Passover.
- Don’t invite loved ones or neighbors to celebrate at your home.
- Don’t attend a celebration outside your home.
- Do celebrate in person only with those who live with you.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
