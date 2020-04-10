Ste. Gen Commission discusses flu, COVID-19

Nelson reiterated his concerns about calls. “We were afraid of this, that people would be calling every time they saw more than two people walking side-by-side.”

Bell talked about a call she received about three teenagers sitting on the hoods of their cars in a parking lot 10 feet from each other and chatting.

“The mayor got called about that one too," Nelson added.

According to Bell, there was nothing wrong with the situation.

“Creative thinking, getting out and chatting with each other off the phones,” she said. “Good for them, there’s nothing wrong with what they are doing.”

Nelson added that the governor’s order says to seek outside recreation.

“Get out and do something, just do it the right way,” he said.

Bell summarized that she hoped that when the outbreak is over that people will look back and think that everything was done as well as possible.

County Emergency Manager Felix Meyer observed that Bell was not hearing much about the flu.

Bell stated that she has not been hearing about reports on influenza numbers and has not determined the reason why.