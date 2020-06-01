Ste. Gen discusses fate of Jour de Fete

The Ste. Genevieve City Council met in regular session Thursday evening at city hall to discuss several items of business.
During the public comments section Jamie Inman, Jour De Fete president, updated the city council on the decisions being made concerning the popular annual event held in August.
“We had a meeting last week and we decided to move forward with the thoughts we would still have Jour De Fete, we’re back and forth,” she said. “We have enough time, it isn’t until Aug. 8-9. We have an open public meeting, the Legion Hall is letting us use their hall so we can have a bigger facility so we can space out the chairs. We’re hoping that a lot of people show up to that, anybody that has questions, comments, we are hoping we will get some feedback from just the regular community.
“We are going to vote again in the end of June whether or not we want to continue to consider having Jour De Fete. We will have a definite decision by the second week of July, it gives everybody a full month. We’re only about 20 vendors less than what we were that had prepaid last year. I don’t think it’s that bad considering what is going on. A lot of people don’t even know we are having Jour De Fete, so we are sending out a letter this week letting everybody know that we are thinking about it to get some feedback from the crafters themselves.”
According to Inman, most of the usual vendors have signed up except for a couple of local, non-profit organizations.
“Everybody is on board for coming as far as food and alcohol, except for the Lion’s Club has voted to not come and be involved,” she said. “They are having issues with the number of people they can get that would help. The Eagles are not going to participate, they had talked about it last year.”
Inman assured the city that the board wants nothing to do with bringing in a large crowd that would cause an outbreak of COVID-19 virus, something that Ste. Genevieve has had very few cases of.
“It’s a little bit about the economy and whether or not we want to open up to the public and let people in,” she said. “Because you do realize that there are people from other states that are crafters and people from other states that are going to come, and we will have no idea, and we can’t stop people from coming, which... are we prepared for the thousands of people that could converge on Ste. Genevieve.”
Inman said she is looking into renting or buying hand sanitizer stands for the event. She is also planning to coordinate with the local hospital board and has been working with the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department.
“The health department is on board with having the event if the projections continue as they currently are.”
Inman referenced the nationwide news about crowds at Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day weekend.
“The whole thing that happened last weekend, I am kind of somewhat thankful for in my little world, because if they did this and we stay safe, then I’m pretty sure Jour de Fete would not affect [the issue],” she said. “But, I’m kind of back and forth in my mind, because I don’t want to be the person responsible, Jour de Fete doesn’t want to be the organization responsible for bringing people in [causing an outbreak]. But eventually something is going to have to happen and people are going to have to start moving around the country. We feel like we have a timespan that we can still keep watching.”
The Jour de Fete board will be working with vendors to rearrange their displays to reduce possible transmission of the virus along with having more distance between vendors.
“We are going to maybe have one bus this year, just because financial can offset some things, and the fact that we will only have to take care of wiping down one bus,” Inman said. “We are going to try to talk the Boy Scouts about sending somebody on the bus to wipe it down, between every delivery and back and give them a little boost in their donation, we pay them donation money to help us do all kinds of things.
“It will be nice to get some economy going back again, but we all want to be safe. That’s our top priority too.”
The public meeting will be held June 3 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall located at 2 Park Dr. in Ste. Genevieve.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.