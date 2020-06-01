Ste. Gen discusses fate of Jour de Fete

“The whole thing that happened last weekend, I am kind of somewhat thankful for in my little world, because if they did this and we stay safe, then I’m pretty sure Jour de Fete would not affect [the issue],” she said. “But, I’m kind of back and forth in my mind, because I don’t want to be the person responsible, Jour de Fete doesn’t want to be the organization responsible for bringing people in [causing an outbreak]. But eventually something is going to have to happen and people are going to have to start moving around the country. We feel like we have a timespan that we can still keep watching.”

The Jour de Fete board will be working with vendors to rearrange their displays to reduce possible transmission of the virus along with having more distance between vendors.

“We are going to maybe have one bus this year, just because financial can offset some things, and the fact that we will only have to take care of wiping down one bus,” Inman said. “We are going to try to talk the Boy Scouts about sending somebody on the bus to wipe it down, between every delivery and back and give them a little boost in their donation, we pay them donation money to help us do all kinds of things.

“It will be nice to get some economy going back again, but we all want to be safe. That’s our top priority too.”

The public meeting will be held June 3 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall located at 2 Park Dr. in Ste. Genevieve.

