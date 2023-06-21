Harold's Famous Bee Co., based in Ste. Genevieve, is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Honey Festival and Market on Saturday, touted as "a sweet celebration of all things honey bee, food, music, and fun."

"We are beyond excited to present our 3rd Annual Honey Festival and Market," said Amanda Hutchings, co-owner of Harold's Famous Bee Co. and organizer of the annual event. "This year's event promises to be the best yet, offering a perfect blend of education, entertainment, and family fun. We can't wait to welcome everyone and create a memorable experience together."

The event is free of charge and open to all honey bee enthusiasts, nature lovers, and families seeking a day filled with old fashioned-fun.

For more information about the 3rd Annual Honey Festival and Market, visitors can check out the website at www.haroldsfamous.com or the Facebook page @haroldsfamousbeeco.

The 3rd Annual Honey Festival + Market, hosted by Harold's Famous Bee Co., will treat visitors to beekeeping education, a honey-harvesting demonstration, honey and mead tastings, special wares for purchase, busking from members of The Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, and local musicians, in addition to more entertainment for the whole family.

Seasoned beekeepers will be on hand to share insights on beekeeping and gardening, and farmers-market-style vendors will line the Colonial French town's blocks.

For the creative and competitive crews, the festival includes a bee-themed costume contest. People can transform themselves into a beekeeper, a honey-dipped fairy, flower, or a honeybee, for example.

Those in costume can pop into the festival's photo booth, tell the photo attendant of their intention to enter the contest, and the attendant will snap a few shots to be seen and voted on using social media. The winner will receive a free night stay at The Inn St. Gemme Beauvais, dinner for two at Oliver's Restaurant, and a gift basket full of sweetness. For the overnight stay, the winner must have someone 21 or over in their party.

There will also be a "hive art" contest for prizes. More information can be found www.haroldsfamous.com.

Hutchings and the company's namesake, Harold Gallaher, started selling and distributing Harold's Famous Bee Cream in 2015, opening up a spot in Farmington on Ste. Genevieve Avenue in 2016.

The company took the avenue's name seriously and in 2019, opened up a honey bar in Ste. Genevieve's historic downtown shopping district.

Harold’s Famous Bee Co. and Honey Bar can be found at 234 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve.