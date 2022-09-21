Ste. Gen household waste, electronics recycling Saturday

The 12th Annual Ste. Genevieve County Household Hazardous Waste & Electronics Recycling Day is set for Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to noon, residents of Ste. Genevieve will be able to safely recycle some common household items hard to dispose of. Ste. Genevieve Recycling Center, located at 17690 U.S. Highway 61 in Ste. Genevieve, will accept most basic household items for free while some electronic waste will have fees.

Area Environmental Manager Andy Horrell explained this allows homeowners to safely remove waste from common household items otherwise unable to be disposed of. All items are being collected under the community waste code which provides a very specific exemption for homeowners, but does not allow for commercial waste to be accepted by the recycling plant as they have their own guidelines and ways to tract waste for reporting.

“This is an exemption that has been put in place so homeowners and communities can manage waste in your garage or your basement,” said Horrell.

Acceptable household items include acids, adhesives aerosols, antifreeze, batteries, brake fluid, cleaning fluids, corrosives, disinfectants, fluorescent bulbs, furniture polish, herbicides, household chemicals, inks, insecticides and pesticides, lubricants, moth balls, paints, paint thinners, paint removers, photo chemicals, pool chemicals, turpentine, used motor oil, any type of varnish, stain, or lacquers, waste liquid fuels, and wood preservatives.

Electronics wastes, including computers, appliances, televisions, are all accepted. Holcim will cover fees for the first TV or monitor per household, but additional monitors can be brought to the recycling center for an additional fee. Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) Monitors from computers are $5 each, CRT TV’s 26” or less are $30 each while 27” or greater are $50 each. Wood console, big screens, and projection TVs are also $50 each.

Some items will not be accepted due to the nature of the item and should not be brought to the recycling center. These items include commercial and industrial wastes, ammunition, biological and pathological wastes including any syringes, explosives, fireworks, asbestos material, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB) wastes, anything radioactive including smoke detectors, propane and compressed fuel tanks, and tires.

Last year, the recycling day received nearly six tons of hazardous waste, two tons of non-hazardous waste, and 30.7 tons of electron waste diverted from local landfills.

For any questions or further information, Holcim can be contacted at 636-524-8425. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources helped partially fund the event.