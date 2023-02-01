 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ste. Gen lavender farm shows loss just happens in lavender farming

  • Updated
Ste. Genevieve County MU Extension lavender farm

The MU Extension in Ste. Genevieve was home to the first of three demonstration plots in Missouri to help develop standardized practices for growing lavender, which does better in arid climates. From left are MU Extension horticulturists and project researchers Patrick Byers, Kelly McGowan, and Kate Kammler. 

 Provided by MU Extension

The MU Extension Program in Ste. Genevieve has seen some interesting results coming from their lavender farm.

The Ste. Genevieve lavender farm is one of three planted in the state as part of a $39,274 grant through the Missouri Department of Agriculture to help determine how to grow lavender as a commercial crop in the state. Ste. Genevieve County MU Extension, Adair County MU Extension in Kirksville, and the Springfield Botanical Gardens were all picked as farming sites for the experiment.

Ste. Genevieve’s site had six varieties planted in May of 2021, and according to Horticulture Field Specialist Kate Kammler the majority of the lavender was lost.

“We lost the majority of it due to six inches of rain in July and poor drainage,” explained Kammler. “The site has compacted soils and even though we held them, the drainage still wasn’t enough for that kind of rain.”

If you enjoy spending your evenings outside then you should consider getting some of these plants to keep bugs away. Citronella Grass. When it comes to keeping mosquitoes away citronella grass is one of the best options as it has a very strong scent. Lavender. Lavender also has a very strong scent that deters mosquitoes, plus its purple flowers will look gorgeous in your outdoor space. Mint. Mint is very easy to grow and also a common ingredient in many food and drink recipes. It's best to grow it in pots as it can be tricky to remove from a garden. Nasturtium. Nasturtium flowers produce an airborne chemical that repels many insects and protects themselves and the plants around it.

After losing so many plants in the first year, Kammler replanted lavender plants during 2022. The site also lost many plants again during 2022, but one cultivation had started to do well.

The six main varieties planted for the study were Hidcote, Munstead, Grosso, Provence, Dutch, and Phenomenal. While not a part of the study, Kammler said the cultivation doing the best turned out to be the Super variety.

Super was placed with random varieties, but overwintered well and withstood the disease pressure from poor drainage.

“So for me, the variety Super has been superb,” said Kammler.

Growing lavender in Missouri is about site selection, where the flower is planted, and how the lavender is planted, according to Kammler. While the MU Extension site did not have enough surviving plants to overwinter during the first winter, Kammler said overwintering can help protect plants.

Every year, they receive calls from residents interested in growing lavender. Before doing this experiment, Kammler said there was not really any information to give out to the interested parties. Wanting to be able to provide information was one of the reasons the MU Extension looked at the grant.

All three sites had issues with plant loss, but discovered plant loss is just part of lavender production in Missouri.

“There are commercial growers in Missouri and talking with them through this project, they’ve also experienced quite a bit of plant loss,” said Kammler. “If you want to grow it here, that’s gonna be part of it.”

There are ways to modify a site to help to make a difference in plants lost: modifying the draining, having the plants on berms, and similar modifications.

Agritourism is a big part of why people may want to have lavender farms based on what the MU extension has seen. Kammler has seen the farms use lavender fields as photo opportunities, or for aromatherapy, culinary, medicinal, decorative, and beauty products.

The Ste. Genevieve site has extended the grant for one more year to see what will overwinter, and plans to finish up the project in 2024.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

