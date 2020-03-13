Ste. Gen Memorial takes proactive approach, limiting visitors

Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital announced it will proactively implement measures to keep employees and patients safe.

A team consisting of the medical staff, leadership, and infection prevention has determined a concise response to COVID-19. As best practices change to address this virus, they will remain in close communication with the county health department and communicate as new information surfaces.

Beginning immediately, the hospital is taking the following actions:

• In an effort to make contact with all patients and visitors, they will staff a hospital employee at the front information desk from the hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Staff will ask specific questions of all visitors and patients upon entry.

• The front doors to the hospital will be locked at 6 p.m. All patients and visitors will be asked to access the hospital via the Emergency Department entrance from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Visitation to patient care areas have been suspended until further notice, with the exception of a singular visitor accompanying patients having ultrasound, surgery, inpatients, OB patients/deliveries, and rare circumstances, including patients on comfort care or in need of necessary social support.

• A single visitor shall only be allowed after screening for respiratory/viral symptoms. Attending physician approval is necessary for anything outside these guidelines.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0