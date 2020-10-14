Ste. Gen set to open new museum

It’s been quite a long journey to get to this milestone, but the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center is set to open its doors.
Robert Wolk, president of the non-profit, 501(c)(3)'s board, said they chose to cover the windows of the museum during the long construction which created a lot of speculation and intrigue as to what was happening inside.
“We’re ready now to give the public their first glimpse into the space,” said Wolk. “Everyone, especially our generous donors, have been extremely patient through this process. It takes time to renovate a 100-year-old building. But once people see what’s inside, I’m sure they will say it was worth the wait.”
The architect on the project was Bacon Commercial Design, while Jim Donze was the general contractor along with a host of local subcontractors.
The museum is opening up in phases, with the first floor set to open to the public on Oct. 16. The first floor exhibits, Hall of Giants and the Ancient Cultures Gallery are credited to the museum’s curator, Guy Darrough. His team created the prehistoric environment and numerous exhibits, and the amazing prehistoric animals were made by Lost World Studios.
“I want to see a working museum that will make an important impact on the town of Ste. Genevieve,” said Darrough. “To me, it’s a way of educating young people especially, because nowadays there are a lot of disciplines and histories that are being forgotten. That material needs to be brought to these kids’ attention so that they have a full understanding of how they got to where they are. Most kids have no idea when the Celts were around or the Egyptians—our colorful history is disappearing.”
When it comes to the dinosaurs, the meticulous workmanship and realism of the displays are sure to elicit a “wow” from all who enter the Hall of Giants.
“I wanted to be able to show people a lot of the cool things that are natural to the world that most people had no idea existed,” said Darrough.
Learning Center is part of the museum’s name, so that was the primary push behind the project.
The upper floor will open in a few months and feature the Ste. Genevieve Gallery, agriculture, mining and Civil War displays, to name just a few of the coming exhibits.
Richard Rebecchi, museum board member and charter membership chair, said a membership is the best way to show your support. A charter membership for $150 will be offered through October 2021 whereby residents will enjoy a number of benefits including unlimited free admission; listing on the founding membership plaque; 30% museum gift shop discount; limited edition pewter medallion; and four adult and four children’s passes.
“You’ll always have the bragging rights that come with being a charter member of any organization, but in all seriousness, the museum depends on member support to be able to bring these exciting exhibits, preserve renowned collections and create innovative, educational programs. The museum will regularly feature lectures, demonstrations, and history seminars to make it a true learning center. To spark the imagination of children, special exhibits and activities will be planned just for them.”
Rebecchi said through the month of October, anyone interested in purchasing a charter membership may stop by the museum each day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Individual and family memberships, $75 and $125 respectively, will also be available for purchase. Memberships can also be purchased online at www.stegenmuseum.org.
