Ste. Gen set to open new museum

It’s been quite a long journey to get to this milestone, but the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center is set to open its doors.

Robert Wolk, president of the non-profit, 501(c)(3)'s board, said they chose to cover the windows of the museum during the long construction which created a lot of speculation and intrigue as to what was happening inside.

“We’re ready now to give the public their first glimpse into the space,” said Wolk. “Everyone, especially our generous donors, have been extremely patient through this process. It takes time to renovate a 100-year-old building. But once people see what’s inside, I’m sure they will say it was worth the wait.”

The architect on the project was Bacon Commercial Design, while Jim Donze was the general contractor along with a host of local subcontractors.

The museum is opening up in phases, with the first floor set to open to the public on Oct. 16. The first floor exhibits, Hall of Giants and the Ancient Cultures Gallery are credited to the museum’s curator, Guy Darrough. His team created the prehistoric environment and numerous exhibits, and the amazing prehistoric animals were made by Lost World Studios.