Ste. Genevieve County powerline

Ste. Genevieve County is slated to have a new transmission powerline run through the northern and western part of the county.

Wabash Valley Power Alliance is the wholesale electric supplier to Citizen’s Electric. The Salem Bulk-Valley View Project will have a 69 kV transmission powerline that connects the Salem Bulk Substation to the Valley View Substation north of Bloomsdale. Engineering and permitting, field surveys and real estate acquisitions will be conducted in 2020 and 2021. Construction is planned in 2022 and 2023 with service starting in 2024.

Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson commented on a residents' reaction to the project.

“I had a resident come in and talk about it,” he said. “They are very concerned about them taking his property, running it by his house and what recourse does he have. I don’t know. He wanted to know if they had the right to take that property through eminent domain.”

Associate Commissioner Joe Gettinger added, “That can ruin the value of a house real quick.”

For more information call 1-888-997-0766 or www.wvpa.com/salembulk.

