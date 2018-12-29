Try 1 month for 99¢
A crash that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

Robert Jackson, 26, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was travelling northbound with five passengers on Interstate 55 at the 153 mile marker when the 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander he was driving left the road and struck a rock bluff.

Paris Jackson, age 1, of Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler.

Robert Jackson received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. Azariah Jackson, age 5, of Little Rock, who received serious injuries, was flown by Air Evac to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Passion Mosley, age 13, of Little Rock, along with Passionate Mosley, 35, of Little Rock, and Kumaryi Peory, age 1, of Little Rock, all were moderately injured and transported to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

None of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing safety restraints.

