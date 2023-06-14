The Ste. Genevieve Modoc Ferry has fully resumed operations, offering a vital transportation link between Ste. Genevieve and southern Illinois. After a 14-month hiatus caused by last year's severe drought, the ferry is once again moving cars, motorcycles, and passengers across the Mississippi River.

During the prolonged drought, water levels dropped to such an extent the ferry was dry-docked. The unusual circumstances allowed people to walk or wade into parts of the river that were usually covered by deep water. Even the railroad tracks from the Ste. Genevieve Transfer Station had become visible for the first time since the 1920s.

Since reopening last month, the Ste. Genevieve Modoc Ferry operates from Monday to Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. On Sundays, it runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Staffed and fully operational, it provides a direct route for area truckers, farmers and industries, and is the official crossing point for bicyclists enjoying the Great River Road or the Mississippi River Bicycle Trail.

Ron Inman, a former co-owner of the ferry who now assists in its management under the ownership of the New Bourbon Regional Port Authority, shared his observations on the recent ferry activity.

"It's steady on the weekends," he said. "Some weekends, we get a whole boatload full of motorcycles, from sunup to sundown. When there is a bike rally or an event across the water, we can move up to 16 motorcycles at a time, and up to nine cars."

Nicknamed "The French Connection" by locals, the Ste. Genevieve Modoc Ferry's history dates back to 1799. During two centuries of service, the ferry has transported various cargo that helped develop the west. As one of the last six remaining ferries in Missouri, it stands as the closest ferry to the Parkland region.

Inman said while they still get calls to see if the ferry hires out for private excursions up and down the Mississippi, that service had to be abandoned due to the cost of insurance. Its current insurer has decided to drop marine insurance, he said, so he's shopping around for a new carrier.

"It's already about $30,000 a year for insurance," he said. "And finding affordable marine insurers are getting harder to find. I've taken a look at Europe and Canada for companies, even."

Beyond its historical significance, the ferry has played a vital role in connecting communities and supporting local tourism. Departing from Ste. Genevieve, the ferry offers convenient access to attractions such as Fort de Chartres, Pierre Menard Home, and Fort Kaskaskia State Historic sites in southern Illinois. Travelers seeking a scenic and expeditious route between the two states can rely on the ferry for a memorable journey.

To reach the ferry, individuals can head north on Main Street in Ste. Genevieve, following the railroad tracks that lead directly to the ferry landing.

As a precautionary measure, it is advisable to call ahead or visit the official website at https://stegenmodocferry.com/ to confirm the ferry's operational status, and additional information can be obtained by calling the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center, 573-883-7097.

The ferry accepts cash or check, but isn't set up to accept credit cards. Seventeen different rates are listed on the ferry's website, and range from $2 one-way for a pedestrian, to $25 round-trip for cars and pickups, to $50 one-way for combines, and $7 for a horse and rider. Semis are $40 one-way, bicycles pay $5 for each way, and motorcycles are $7, one-way.

