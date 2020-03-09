Ste. Genevieve Museum names director

The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center is pleased to announce the appointment of John Burroughs as its executive director.
Burroughs, who joins the museum on April 6, will oversee all aspects of the museum including exhibit development, collections, budgets, funding campaigns, and programming, just to name a few. He will work closely with the Board of Directors, Curator Guy Darrough, current management team, and community partners to ensure that the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center exceeds public expectations, honors Ste. Genevieve’s commitment to its historic roots, fosters excitement and interest for world history and natural history in children and adults alike.
The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will open its doors on June 27.
Robert Wolk, chairman of the board of directors for the museum stated, “We are creating a world class facility and John’s enthusiasm for the development of our museum and willingness to apply his extensive experience to all aspects of the project, as well as his professionalism make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are excited to have him on board.”
Burroughs grew up helping on the family farm in Southern Illinois. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Eastern Illinois University. He received a Master of Public Administration and Policy Analysis, as well as a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Museum Studies from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has worked in museums for over 15 years and has been associated with the Saint Louis Science Center and the Missouri Civil War Museum. Burroughs has been the director of Rogers Historical Museum in Rogers, Arkansas. and the executive director of Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon, Illinois, both AAM-accredited institutions with extensive collections. He oversaw a $5.5 million dollar expansion of the Rogers Historical Museum making him no stranger to the development phase of museum life.
“I am so excited to join this amazing museum expansion and the Ste. Genevieve community,” Burroughs said. “I have never worked with a museum of this size that will offer such a broad and engaging learning experience for people of all ages. I appreciate the confidence Mr. Wolk and the board have shown in me and I am eager to lead this museum in achieving its educational mission based on local heritage and natural history.”
The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center has included a complete renovation of the Koetting Building in historic downtown Ste. Genevieve. This impressive facility will not only include exhibits on local history, but will also ignite interest in dinosaurs, the Ice Age, geology, ancient civilizations, mining, agriculture, ancient weapons, and more.
It will house a vast selection of the Darrough Collection on loan to the museum by Guy and Doris Darrough, which includes artifacts, geological specimens, and fossils of the highest quality.
The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will offer a variety of entertainment and learning opportunities for the public with movie nights, lectures, demonstrations, guest speakers, workshops, and classes. The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will be partnering with the Ste. Genevieve County Library for their 2020 Summer Reading Program and looks forward to partnering with other area institutions.