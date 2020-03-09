Ste. Genevieve Museum names director

The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center is pleased to announce the appointment of John Burroughs as its executive director.

Burroughs, who joins the museum on April 6, will oversee all aspects of the museum including exhibit development, collections, budgets, funding campaigns, and programming, just to name a few. He will work closely with the Board of Directors, Curator Guy Darrough, current management team, and community partners to ensure that the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center exceeds public expectations, honors Ste. Genevieve’s commitment to its historic roots, fosters excitement and interest for world history and natural history in children and adults alike.

The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will open its doors on June 27.

Robert Wolk, chairman of the board of directors for the museum stated, “We are creating a world class facility and John’s enthusiasm for the development of our museum and willingness to apply his extensive experience to all aspects of the project, as well as his professionalism make him a perfect fit for our organization. We are excited to have him on board.”

