Ste. Genevieve puts another Jour de Fete on the books

The 55th annual Ste. Genevieve Jour de Fete was held over the weekend with spectacular weather and massive crowds flooding the historic river town.

Festival board member Carrie Noll said they have only had to cancel twice in that 55-year history.

“Once for the flood of 1993 and for Covid in 2020," she said. "I’m loving the weather and I love that everybody’s been coming out. Our shuttles are full; I see people with arms full of stuff, which is great. I think we are getting a wide variety of people. We have music and food on every corner and we ended up with 125 vendors. We promote all the local shops and restaurants and encourage them to put stuff out.

“We have demonstration people, a woodcarver and a blacksmith and people making their own stuff in their booth. The Art Guild is sponsoring a quilt show with over 135 quilts, so much rich history.”

Noll said the contributions of local groups is key to making the two-day event run smoothly.

“There’s six of us and we love doing what we do, but we couldn’t do all of this. We have the Kinsey Fire Department that helps with all the trash and recycling all the cans,” she said. “The Boy Scouts have ice and set the trash cans. The Girl Scouts are running a free bounce house all weekend long. We had the Proctor and Gamble trailer that has free diaper changing stations. ”

Rotary Club members were seen helping out with various tasks throughout the event, and St. Joseph of Zell Parish members ran the trolleys.

Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler spoke at the opening ceremony and gave a blessing on the event. He commented to the Daily Journal about how Saturday was progressing.

“There’s a lot of people here, we have beautiful weather and a beautiful day. I expect everything to go well and have a safe event. That’s what I love about it, everybody has a great time; it’s absolutely awesome,” he said.

There were also tours of the historic homes and the Milice De Sainte Genevieve marched through the streets throughout the day and fired salutes from their rifles.