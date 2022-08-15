 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Ste. Genevieve puts another Jour de Fete on the books

  • 0

The 55th annual Ste. Genevieve Jour de Fete was held over the weekend with spectacular weather and massive crowds flooding the historic river town.

Festival board member Carrie Noll said they have only had to cancel twice in that 55-year history.

“Once for the flood of 1993 and for Covid in 2020," she said. "I’m loving the weather and I love that everybody’s been coming out. Our shuttles are full; I see people with arms full of stuff, which is great. I think we are getting a wide variety of people. We have music and food on every corner and we ended up with 125 vendors. We promote all the local shops and restaurants and encourage them to put stuff out.

“We have demonstration people, a woodcarver and a blacksmith and people making their own stuff in their booth. The Art Guild is sponsoring a quilt show with over 135 quilts, so much rich history.”

People are also reading…

Noll said the contributions of local groups is key to making the two-day event run smoothly.

“There’s six of us and we love doing what we do, but we couldn’t do all of this. We have the Kinsey Fire Department that helps with all the trash and recycling all the cans,” she said. “The Boy Scouts have ice and set the trash cans. The Girl Scouts are running a free bounce house all weekend long. We had the Proctor and Gamble trailer that has free diaper changing stations. ”

Rotary Club members were seen helping out with various tasks throughout the event, and St. Joseph of Zell Parish members ran the trolleys.

Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler spoke at the opening ceremony and gave a blessing on the event. He commented to the Daily Journal about how Saturday was progressing.

“There’s a lot of people here, we have beautiful weather and a beautiful day. I expect everything to go well and have a safe event. That’s what I love about it, everybody has a great time; it’s absolutely awesome,” he said.

There were also tours of the historic homes and the Milice De Sainte Genevieve marched through the streets throughout the day and fired salutes from their rifles.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US 67 projects making progress

US 67 projects making progress

Summer’s more than halfway over, and as thoughts turn to school year beginnings, drivers all over the Parkland have expressed curiosity as to …

Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details…

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News