Missouri is looking at drumming up filming in the state, and Ste. Genevieve's marketing tourism director, Tanalyn Dollar, is interested in fielding some of that business for her French colonial town.

Gov. Mike Parson is poised to sign a groundbreaking state budget worth a record $50 billion at the end of the month. The budget includes a substantial allocation of $23 million in general revenue for the Division of Tourism, indicating the state is interested in further promoting its unique attractions and boosting its economy.

To further bolster the state's appeal to the film industry, the Missouri legislature has authorized a series of tax credits for projects filmed within the state. While the film tax credit had expired a decade ago, recent legislation has introduced a new tax credit that allows a 20% rebate on qualifying expenses for films produced in Missouri. Projects that are filmed at least 50% in Missouri and meet certain criteria, such as hiring Missouri residents or highlighting the state in a positive light, will be eligible for even bigger tax credits.

Recognizing the potential of Missouri's diverse locations and scenic spots, the Missouri Film Office has taken an active role in promoting the state as a filming destination. As part of this effort, the Missouri Film Office has launched a directory featuring attractive filming locations from the state's Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs). Currently, only half of Missouri's counties have five or more locations registered in the database.

Dollar recently highlighted the unique attributes of Ste. Genevieve County as a whole, and pointed out an array of unique properties that should appeal to production companies: Historic homes, industrial sites, cemeteries, abandoned buildings, old barns, and picturesque farmland are just a few examples of potential shooting locations available.

Dollar pointed to the film "The Patriot" as a showcase of the authenticity and historical depth that residents of Ste. Genevieve can provide through their buildings, period clothing, music, handcrafts, historical documentation, and militia reenactment experience.

To encourage property owners across the state to register their locations in the directory, the Missouri Film Office has launched a contest with prizes. By registering and uploading images of their properties on the Missouri Film Office website, property owners can enter the contest and stand a chance to win various rewards. The contest, which aims to increase the number of registered locations, will run until Thursday.

"If any property owner needs help registering, they can call my office or send an email to tdollar@visitstegen.com," said Dollar. "We need to jump on this to compete with other DMOs for this potential revenue. What we think is old junk or abandoned property might be valuable to a film crew."

For more information about registering historically significant property, upload photos and information at https://mo.reel-scout.com/loc_add.aspx.