“Don’t quit!” is what nearly 400 West County students excitedly exclaimed during a fitness center ceremony Thursday.

Special guests entered West County Middle School’s gymnasium to thundering applause from an enthusiastic crowd. High school cheerleaders cheered while Director Darren Cordray led the band in the “Rocky” theme song “Gonna Fly Now.”

West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman excitedly greeted the crowd and then welcomed famed fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld.

Steinfeld high-fived numerous students and staff as he made his way to the podium.

“This is one of the greatest moments,” he said. “Life is about moments and this is one of those moments.”

Steinfeld talked about his own story of being an overweight kid with a stutter. He gained confidence and self-esteem after he received a set of weights as a gift.

He talked to the students about how their new fitness center could help them in multiple ways.

“One rep. Two reps. Three reps. You’ll feel a sense of accomplishment,” Steinfeld said. “You’re exercising more, and you’re not sick. You’re in school more.”

He said, “Academics and fitness go hand in hand.”

Steinfeld, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, told the audience about his dream of winning the title of Mr. America bodybuilding competition. Then his dream changed when he stayed in California and became a personal fitness trainer. His career soared in the fitness profession. He is also a writer, actor and was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame.

“I had a dream and never took no for an answer,” he said.

Steinfeld encouraged the students to reach for their dreams and said, “when you have your health and you have hope, you have everything.”

He told the students that 20 years from now, he was confident someone from the audience would remember that moment.

“One day you will be standing here, in this community, giving back,” he said. “It’s all about giving back.”

He told the students that change is “rough and tough, but when you have the right motivation and tools, you will succeed. You keep trying and pushing and you will succeed. Don’t quit. Those two words have so much meaning.”

He recognized high school students Rylee Walling, Sydnee Walling, Megan Perkins and Mykiah Perkins for their efforts in painting murals on the walls of the new fitness center. DeAnna Callahan and Sandra Doty, West County art teachers, assisted the students with the process.

Steinfeld, who is chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, talked about West County’s video which was submitted for the competition to win the fitness center.

“The video you put together was so amazing, so inspiring. That’s why we’re here today.” He explained more than 80 schools in Missouri entered the contest and that Missouri is the 30th state to be awarded DON’T QUIT! fitness centers.

“I’m so proud of everyone in this room. Bulldogs, thank you for being as great as you are.”

Steinfeld and West County Middle School students cut the ribbon on the school’s newly gifted DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center Thursday afternoon. The facility has been named the Bulldog Fitness Center.

West County was one of three Missouri schools selected as a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Champion earlier this year for demonstrating new and innovative ways of promoting student physical activity and wellness. The other two winning schools were Neosho Middle School and Premier Charter School in St. Louis.

The three winning schools are being recognized as the “state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping the students fit.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, in conjunction with the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, made the announcement earlier this year.

“Being physically, mentally and emotionally fit enhances the overall education of our students. It’s exciting that three Missouri schools won state-of-the-art fitness centers,” Gov. Parson said.

The foundation’s goal is to build a “nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.”

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils program is in 30 states and will eventually have fitness centers in all 50 states. Each fitness center is financed through public and private partnerships with companies such as the Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike. The program does not rely on taxpayer or state funding. All fitness equipment is manufactured in the U.S. and provided by TuffStuff Fitness International. The DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers are valued at $100,000 each.

Dale Clarke, sales manager director of Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling, and Jessica Liggett, account management for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, were in attendance for the ceremony along with State Rep. Mike Henderson, school board members, 21st Century Community Learning Center representatives and local officials. West County Middle School Principal Adam Hector was also present and spoke. Lisa Puller, a staff member, was instrumental in obtaining the grant. 

For more information, visit the National Foundation at www.natgovfit.org.

