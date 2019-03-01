During a recent West County School Board meeting, Board President Shawn Meinershagen read a letter from LJ Hart & Company Chairman Larry J. Hart that honored Superintendent Stacy Stevens with a $1,000 scholarship in his name to grant to a student of his choice.
Hart praised Stevens for his strong leadership of 18 years, highlighting his success in urging the public to vote on bond issues.
“According to our records, the district received voter approval on three separate bond elections totaling $7.5 million of par value on the first attempt each time.
“He encouraged the utilization of short-term call features that made it possible for the district to complete six refinancings with the total par value of $13,620,000 to produce $1.7 million of net interest savings for the district.”
A previous success referred to in the letter was when district patrons voted for a $6 million no-tax-increase bond in 2014 to help finance the middle school. It was completed in 2015 and replaced the old one, which had been used since 1921.
The Stacy B. Stevens Scholarship is a one-time award selected by the board to a graduate individual with criteria that Stevens will establish.
“I promise to look at some kids, I know some that could really use it," he said.
This is Stevens' last year as superintendent, where he is also seeking to raise interest in another no-tax increase bond issue with the public one last time in the coming April election.
In the administrator’s report, Stevens talked about the success of the first West County chess tournament over the weekend.
In the school climate report, they discussed the possibilities for hiring a school resource officer in the next semester.
The board deliberated the graduation date and decided that it should be on May 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.