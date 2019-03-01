Try 3 months for $3
WC School Board

Stacy Stevens, has been honored with a scholarship to grant to a student. President Shawn Meinershagen read the letter. Others pictured are Vice President Jon Barlow, Treasurer Tiffani Wright, and Board Member Cleda Momot.

 Matthew Morey, Daily Journal.

During a recent West County School Board meeting, Board President Shawn Meinershagen read a letter from LJ Hart & Company Chairman Larry J. Hart that honored Superintendent Stacy Stevens with a $1,000 scholarship in his name to grant to a student of his choice.

Hart praised Stevens for his strong leadership of 18 years, highlighting his success in urging the public to vote on bond issues.

“According to our records, the district received voter approval on three separate bond elections totaling $7.5 million of par value on the first attempt each time.

“He encouraged the utilization of short-term call features that made it possible for the district to complete six refinancings with the total par value of $13,620,000 to produce $1.7 million of net interest savings for the district.”

A previous success referred to in the letter was when district patrons voted for a $6 million no-tax-increase bond in 2014 to help finance the middle school. It was completed in 2015 and replaced the old one, which had been used since 1921.

The Stacy B. Stevens Scholarship is a one-time award selected by the board to a graduate individual with criteria that Stevens will establish.

“I promise to look at some kids, I know some that could really use it," he said.

This is Stevens' last year as superintendent, where he is also seeking to raise interest in another no-tax increase bond issue with the public one last time in the coming April election.

In the administrator’s report, Stevens talked about the success of the first West County chess tournament over the weekend.

In the school climate report, they discussed the possibilities for hiring a school resource officer in the next semester.

The board deliberated the graduation date and decided that it should be on May 24.

