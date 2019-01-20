Pam’s People Profile: Steve Hartman takes CBS viewers on journeys across America with his “On the Road” series of stories. Here, Pam Clifton takes readers across the Parkland by sharing stories of local residents.
Protests in China’s Tiananmen Square. George H.W. Bush became president. Toyota launched its luxurious Lexus. Nintendo’s Game Boy was released. The first episode of The Simpsons aired. Popular movies included "Ghostbusters II," "Driving Miss Daisy," "Back to the Future Part II," "The Little Mermaid," and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Postage stamps were 25 cents.
It was 1989, or 30 years ago that Stacy Stevens began his career in education.
Stevens worked as a middle school and high school social studies teacher at West County from 1989 to 1993. He taught for three years as a high school social studies teacher at North County before turning to West County Middle School as principal in 1996. He took over the reins as high school principal in 1998 and became superintendent in 2001.
He also coached JV and junior high boys’ basketball at West County and JV boys’ basketball at North County.
Three decades in the same profession is more than a commitment for someone. It’s a calling. Stevens has committed almost his entire career to the West St. Francois County School District.
“I grew up here and so people know me,” he said. “My parents were respected in this community, and it has helped my brother and me to start with a ‘leg up’ just by them being good people.”
Throughout his roles in the district, Stevens has a direct connection with the community. He said he has always felt “like I am one of them because I am.” He attends district athletics and activities regularly. He can be seen at a high school boys’ basketball game or girls’ softball game as well as a play or other school event. He has read to elementary students, something that he has thoroughly enjoyed doing in the past. Although he does not get to be in the different buildings as much as he has wanted to, he tries to attend as many functions as possible to get the chance to interact with the people of the district.
“I know I am biased, but I still believe we have the best kids around. I am very proud of them!” he said.
He is supportive of the kids, staff and community. One of his favorite things to do is visit with people.
“Many times it is people who I went to school with, taught, coached, or have just known because this is my home.”
He likes to ask the people questions so they know he truly cares about them, not only as a student or parent but as a person.
Stevens said he tries to make sure staff realize that he cares about them and appreciates the job they do for the students. He visits with them at district functions, in the buildings and even outside of school. One of the things he is most proud of is the happy environment that has been created within the district that “make our people want to be a part of the West County family.”
He also connects with other superintendents of the area. They have monthly meetings to discuss conference issues. They also frequently visit through email and phone calls on a regular basis. He says they are all part of the MAAA conference, so it is important that they work together.
“One of the things I hate is when I hear an area leader touting their district at the expense of other area schools,” he said. “You can discuss your successes without putting down the others.”
He says for the most part they have a group who does that, and he feels they are better because of it.
“There are a lot of good school districts in the area who are doing great things with kids, and I am glad we are all willing to share ideas.”
As for difficult moments during his tenure, Stevens said the death of a student is the most devastating. “It is such a sad event, and then to try to help our students with their grieving is truly difficult," he said.
Other challenging times occur when they can not seem to find one thing to motivate a student to stay in school. Although West County has an excellent graduate rate, it is still upsetting when 17- or 18-year-olds make such damaging and life-altering decisions that they eventually regret because they have such limited opportunities in today’s job market.
“You always hope to see them later and find out they went back and got a GED and are doing well,” he said.
For the future, Stevens is concerned about funding issues. Even though it seems like the economy is going well, Missouri revenues are not seeing this growth. Some items that were passed at the state levels in years past have limited some revenue growth.
“I worry this could do some harm in the coming years to public schools," he said.
On a more local level, there has been a decrease in student enrollment numbers. Stevens said some of the other area rural districts have dealt with this over the years, but West County had not. Now that they are starting to see this, West County’s school board and administrators will need to pay close attention to this issue as it could potentially have an impact throughout the district.
An even bigger issue that Stevens is most concerned about are drug issues that affect so many students and families, whether it is students who are living with grandparents due to their parents being incarcerated or simply being in unhealthy home environments due to parents or family having issues with drugs. He said he is not sure what the answer is, but it is something that “affects all of us and it seems to be becoming more prevalent.”
Another challenge is technology. From districts dealing with the social media aspects of it, costs, the roles it plays in the district, and other issues associated with technology, Stevens thinks this will continue to represent challenges for districts and their leadership.
West County will experience leadership and staffing changes during the next school year, so Stevens hopes to make it as seamless as possible and help the new administration to lead the district to even greater success.
“This is where I went to school and is my home,” he said. “I have never been prouder to wear the purple and white, and I want that for our present and future students.”
After retirement, Stevens said he will miss many of the people that he sees on a regular basis that he won’t see as much in the future. Many of them have become like family. And he said while educating students is a serious business, they have had a lot of fun over the years. He will also miss Lori Knox and Holly Brown, the ladies of the central office, who have become great friends. They have basically been in the office for the entire time he has been superintendent.
“I will also miss seeing our young people grow, graduate, and go on to have families and become productive citizens and parents,” he said, “and the feeling that no matter how small, I somehow had a part in it.”
Stevens will also miss being in the “arena.” He enjoys celebrating the successes of the district. And while it is tough at times, he enjoys “fighting” for the kids. From making calls to state legislators to standing up for the students and district when needed to finding resources to help teachers be successful, he has been their voice at times and hasn’t shied away from that responsibility.
In addition, Stevens is proud of the successes the West County students have had academically and in extracurricular activities. He attributes these successes to the school board, administration, staff, parents and students for understanding what the overall goal is and coming together to achieve it. Community support is also necessary to help fund the district to afford top-notch facilities that everyone can be proud of and to help retain a great staff.
“Whatever my part has been in all of this, I am proud to have had a part,” he said.
Stevens described his leadership style over the years as passionate.
“I know that is not one of the styles that would come up if Googled, but that is how I would describe it,” he said. “I think a true leader has to have a little bit of all of the ‘so-called’ leadership styles, but the people who you lead need to know you care about what you are doing and about them. I am passionate that our kids deserve our best, and it is my job to try to make sure they are getting it from all of us on a daily basis.”
There is one thing Stevens will not miss: early-morning decisions regarding inclement weather and school dismissals. He said one of the hardest parts of the job is deciding whether or not to have school on one of the “iffy” days. He has critics with either decision he makes. While he knows some people do it on a daily basis, it is “no fun to get up at 4 in the morning to drive roads.” During wintry weather, he gets up early to drive roads throughout the district and stays in contact with other districts to determine their thoughts for their own districts. But he says if the district’s roads are not in good shape, it does not matter what other area districts are thinking about these hard-to-call days. He said it is important to know what others are thinking because if everyone else calls off school and one district does not, this creates questions and concerns. It also affects attendance.
“The one thing we all like to do is give our parents as much notice while also realizing the weather forecasting is not an exact science,” he said, “and I know it has become cliché, but we really do try to err on the side of caution.”
Stevens said it is not only about the buses on the roads but also the large number of students who are new drivers. “Days can always be made up on a better day.”
On the flip side, it is difficult knowing that when school is not in session, some students may not get to eat that day because they rely on the school’s breakfast, lunch and dinner programs for their food.
For the past couple years, Stevens has worked with his brother, Rocky, who was elected to the school board in April 2017. This has been a unique experience.
“I think it says a great deal about him that our community would vote for him knowing his brother is the superintendent,” Stevens said. “They realize he is definitely not a ‘yes’ man and will state his opinion no matter who is sitting in the superintendent’s chair, and I definitely wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Overall, Stevens said it has been very similar to working with all of the other board members over the years. Rocky, like the others, truly cares about the kids and that makes it easy. “Even when we don’t agree, I know he and they are coming from a position of caring about our students and district.”
Sometimes in dealing with issues, it can be difficult to decide on how best to deal with an issue when there are many ideas posed as solutions. At that time, Stevens said he takes great pride in bringing people together to arrive at a solution which everyone can support and is for the overall benefit of the students.
Stevens said the role of superintendent is stressful, and he will not miss some of these stresses that are associated with the job. He said it is a 24/7 profession. He has relied on the support of his family over the years. He and wife Melissa have been married for 23 years. They have two daughters, Kristin and Jordan. Kristin and her husband Cameron live in Memphis with their 1-year-old son Everett. They are expecting another baby in July. Jordan is a senior at West County and will be attending Missouri S&T next fall to major in astrophysics.
“Basically, the whole time Melissa and I have been married, I have been a principal or superintendent,” he said, “and she has been so supportive.”
He said there are many things that are associated with being a school administrator’s spouse that are difficult. Melissa has been his constant supporter through it all.
Stevens’ mother, Rita, a retired teacher, lives in Desloge. His father, Jake, or “J.B.,” was an iron worker. He passed away five years ago.
Besides his family, there are several people who have impacted Stevens’ life. Stevens cites Don Orr and Howard Noble, two of his former teachers, who he respected for their vast knowledge and abilities to “make you want to learn.” Bob Rickus, who Stevens taught and coached with at North County, is a great friend and has always been supportive of him. Steve Noble, who Stevens attended graduate school with, has been a long-time local educator and a life-long friend. “He has done more for me, both professionally and personally, than I could ever repay.”
Years ago, Farmington Superintendent Dr. David Cramp helped Stevens by making him feel a part of the group of area administrators. Damon Gamble, Jim Carver and Yancy Poorman have all been fellow superintendents who have become great friends over the years. Steve Yount and Kelly Burlison, both now deceased, made a huge impact on Stevens as well.
Dave Stevens, his uncle, has also been a mentor and is someone whose opinion he values and seeks out to this day.
As for his plans for retirement, Stevens is not really sure. He does assume there will be many trips to Rolla and Tennessee in the near future. He also plans to continue his support of West County and its programs.
And although he doesn’t have any hobbies that stand out to him at the moment, he hopes to develop some over time. More than likely, those hobbies won’t include anything about meteorology, early-morning driving on icy roads, or making those “dreaded” phone calls.
But he will always continue to wear his purple and white with great pride.
