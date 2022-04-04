StG Gravel Classic set for April 9

Ste. Genevieve Director of Tourism Jeff Wix was introduced to the world of gravel cycling by happenstance.

While looking at social media posts under a Ste. Gen hashtag, he saw a GoPro video taken by a cyclist.

“I saw that in a search and realized that it was some wonderful video,” Wix explained. “So I reached out to ask if I could either use that — in part or in whole — for the tourism department. And he, of course, graciously said yes.”

The conversation led him to discover that cyclists in and around the St. Louis area didn’t really have a place to train and race on gravel.

That’s where Ste. Genevieve comes in. The city will host the first StG Gravel Classic on April 9.

“We actually have a terrific levee system,” Wix said. “We already had all the infrastructure in place. And then, of course, it's a nice scenic ride along the banks of the Mississippi River. So that also made it quite enticing.”

The race is in conjunction with Trailnet, a St. Louis organization whose mission is to lead in fostering healthy, active and vibrant communities where walking, bicycling and the use of public transit are a way of life. One way is by hosting trail rides and races.

While talking to the cyclist who shot the video, Wix got connected to the organizers at Trailnet.

“We had a meeting and realized that we could organize an event here,” he added. “And they could kick off their season with a with an event that was only an hour south of St. Louis.”

The race will kick off Trailnet’s Classics season and it will be the first gravel grinder event.

“We have some criteria here that is apparently difficult to find,” Wix said about the Ste. Gen course.

The course is at least 90% gravel and has elevation changes.

“Apparently, Kansas is one of the few places where they can consistently find courses that are 90%, gravel or more,” he explained. “However, the elevation, it doesn't vary that much in Kansas. So we were fortunate to have everything that they were looking for.”

The event will have three different route lengths: 20 miles, 45 miles, and 78 miles.

The ride will start in downtown Ste Genevieve. Wix said the 78-mile ride will follow the levee into Perry County and back.

There will be an 8 a.m. group start at 150 Market Street. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m.

There are three categories for registration: master’s (competitive race, ages 35 and up, 78-mile route only), open (all riders ages 19 and up, any route), and 18 and under (20-mile and 45-mile routes only).

Registration is $45 for riders 19 and older and $20 for those 18 and younger. Trailnet members save $15 and Peloton members ride for free.

Online registration is available at https://trailnet.redpodium.com/2022-stg-gravel-classic.

Prizes will be awarded for the top five in each category – 18 and under, men’s open, women’s open, men’s masters, and women’s masters.

Sponsors for the race include InMotion Bike Fit Studio, Wahoo Fitness, Ortlieb Bags, GU Energy, Billy Goat Bicycle Company, Schlafly Beer, and Logan University.

Wix said he’s excited for some riders to experience Ste. Genevieve for the first time and to realize there is a fantastic gravel course available to them 365 days a year.

Interest in the race has already exceeded their expectations, he said. They were hoping for 100 riders, but they already have about 170 registrations. Trailnet anticipates about 300 riders.

“That's a great economic impact for us because, not only do we have 300 people who are coming to participate in a fantastic race in St. Genevieve, but also they're bringing friends and family members,” Wix said. “And on average, they bring — per participant — they bring 1.5 persons with them. So that would put us right at about 1,000 people on that Saturday as an immediate result on the race, not including spectators.”

With the race starting in downtown Ste. Genevieve, there will be several streets closed to traffic early on Saturday morning, including Market, Main, and Division.

Wix said they still have slots available for vendors. If interested, contact him at the city hall.

