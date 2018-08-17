The historic bell stolen from the Valley R-VI School in Caledonia has been located and is back in the hands of the school district.
On July 24 the Valley R-VI school district contacted the sheriff’s department about their historic bell being taken from its location where it sat on the corner at the intersection of Highway 21 and State Route C.
Valley R-VI Superintendent Dr. Michael Silvy said they don’t want to say it is in fact their bell until the mayor can look at it and positively identify it as the old Bellevue Collegiate Institute Bell, but the bell which was located has a portion of the mount missing which matches the piece left behind when the bell was stolen from the school last month.
Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Barton said they received a call Tuesday about what is believed to be the old Bellevue Collegiate Institute Bell.
“The bell was found in the middle of the woods off a county road near forest service property in Washington County,” Barton said. “There was a gentleman driving his Jeep through the woods and claimed he saw it in the woods, so he picked it up.”
Barton said he called it in and met the deputy at the end of Pigeon Roost Road and Route P, where he returned the bell to the deputy. He added the area the bell was located was approximately 18 miles from where it was taken from in front of the school.
“From what I could tell the bell was fully intact, with the exception of the piece that was left behind on the post,” Barton said. “We have returned the bell to (the school).”
Barton said it is great to get the bell back to the community and that after the word was spread about its disappearance the person possibly got scared and dumped it in the woods.
“That bell was heavy and it takes two to three people to carry it,” Barton said. “The man was out there with his friends so they were able to lift it into the Jeep.”
Once the bell is positively identified as the missing old Bellevue Collegiate Institute Bell, an update will be posted on both the district and sheriff’s Department Facebook pages.
The original school, Bellevue Collegiate Institute School, operated from 1867 to 1902 and the bell has been at its current location since the late 1980s or early 1990s. That was when it was moved to the current location.
The bell had been mounted on a concrete post with iron where the angle iron attached to the bell and connected to the stone. There was also a piece of iron over the top of the bell that was connected to the other pieces.
The only thing left behind when the bell was taken was a single piece of iron on the left hand side of the post where the bell once hung.
Authorities were unsure if the thief or thieves cut the bell off, or if it was just rusty and they were able to pull it from the post.
