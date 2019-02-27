Try 1 month for 99¢
Ste. Genevieve student appointed to Naval Academy

While Sam Stolzer isn't the first of his family to serve in the military, he is the first to be appointed to a military academy. 

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Sam Stolzer will be heading to Annapolis, Maryland to follow his dream of serving in the military.

Stolzer has been accepted into the United States Naval Academy, where attendees graduate as commissioned officers in the military.

With an 8.5 percent acceptance rate, the academy is undoubtedly one of the most difficult federal service academic institutions to gain acceptance to. The four-year university has strict admission requirements. The students accepted average an ACT score of 31 or an average SAT score of 1410.

Stolzer’s mother, Andrea, said of her son, “Sam has an amazing ability to stay focused and I knew if he put his mind to it he would be able to be successful.”

Along with the competitive admissions standards is the fact that students must undergo medical exams, personal interviews and be nominated by a member of Congress, current naval officer or veteran.

Stolzer received a nomination from both 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, and former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Stolzer was notified that he got the appointment with a call from Smith during the school day. He then called his parents, who were shopping at the time. He said he could hear his parents welling up with excitement through the phone and said they pretty much had an emotional breakdown in the store.

While Stolzer will be working to obtain a mechanical engineering degree at the academy, he hopes to become a pilot while in the service. He said he was first drawn to military service after seeing the impact it had on several family members including both grandfathers, an uncle and cousin.

The high school senior is very active in school activities and groups. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and has held class officer and team captain positions while participating in basketball, baseball and cross country.

Service through the Missouri Stream Team and the Challenger Baseball Buddy Program are also among Stolzer’s extensive high school credentials.

The next four years will bring Stolzer challenges in the form of extensive training and academic trials and he will have the opportunity to meet new people from all over the country, which is what the future naval academy student said he’s most excited about.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

