Ste. Genevieve High School senior Sam Stolzer will be heading to Annapolis, Maryland to follow his dream of serving in the military.
Stolzer has been accepted into the United States Naval Academy, where attendees graduate as commissioned officers in the military.
With an 8.5 percent acceptance rate, the academy is undoubtedly one of the most difficult federal service academic institutions to gain acceptance to. The four-year university has strict admission requirements. The students accepted average an ACT score of 31 or an average SAT score of 1410.
Stolzer’s mother, Andrea, said of her son, “Sam has an amazing ability to stay focused and I knew if he put his mind to it he would be able to be successful.”
Along with the competitive admissions standards is the fact that students must undergo medical exams, personal interviews and be nominated by a member of Congress, current naval officer or veteran.
Stolzer received a nomination from both 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, and former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.
Stolzer was notified that he got the appointment with a call from Smith during the school day. He then called his parents, who were shopping at the time. He said he could hear his parents welling up with excitement through the phone and said they pretty much had an emotional breakdown in the store.
While Stolzer will be working to obtain a mechanical engineering degree at the academy, he hopes to become a pilot while in the service. He said he was first drawn to military service after seeing the impact it had on several family members including both grandfathers, an uncle and cousin.
The high school senior is very active in school activities and groups. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and has held class officer and team captain positions while participating in basketball, baseball and cross country.
Service through the Missouri Stream Team and the Challenger Baseball Buddy Program are also among Stolzer’s extensive high school credentials.
The next four years will bring Stolzer challenges in the form of extensive training and academic trials and he will have the opportunity to meet new people from all over the country, which is what the future naval academy student said he’s most excited about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.