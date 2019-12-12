Firefighters responded to a fourth alarm fire at the 8 & U storage units in Potosi Thursday morning.
According to Potosi Fire Department Lt. Robert Lang Jr., they were dispatched at 6:53 a.m. Responders found two units ablaze and heavy smoke. Several departments remained on the scene until 1:30 p.m.
“We did call a St. Louis County Task Force to cover the northern end of Washington County and southern end of Jefferson County, because we were pulling every department that we could that was close enough to us,” he said. “The building is a total loss. We did save some units on the east end.
"Everything was smoke damaged. Water and fire damage was stopped about midway of the building.”
You have free articles remaining.
He said roughly 20-30 storage units were damaged in some way from the fire.
The city of Potosi provided a backhoe to assist firefighters by removing stored items from the building.
There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Fire Marshal Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
Due to the need for manpower and equipment, several fire departments were called in to assist with extinguishing the blaze. Some of the departments that responded were Hillsboro, Saline Valley, Sullivan, De Soto, De Soto Rural, Potosi, Farmington, Dunklin, Hematite, Bourbon, Leadwood, Big River/Bonne Terre and Desloge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.