{{featured_button_text}}
Storms down trees, powerlines in IML

A late Saturday night storm knocks out power for many residents in Iron Mountain Lake. 

 Provided by Rita Gebhardt

A portion of Iron Mountain Lake was without power late Saturday and into Sunday afternoon as a result of storms that came through the area late Saturday night.

Board President/Acting Mayor Pro Tem Rita Gebhardt said that several homes had damage to siding and carports but no serious home damage has been reported.

“The city suffered from serious tree damage which caused downed power lines and snapped utility poles along the east side of the lake including Brown Mountain Road and East Lakeshore Drive,” said Gebhardt.

Ameren crews were on the scene most of Sunday working to restore electrical service to homes. As of 2:30 p.m. power had not yet been restored to homes on the east side of the lake.

City officials said the power outages is affecting the city’s sewer system so they asked that residents limit their use of sewer as much as possible until power is completely restored to the community.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments