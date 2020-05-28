Story time goes virtual

Sansom said the library definitely wants to thank the publishers for their generosity.

"Publishers have been extremely generous with copyright allowances during this period of social distancing," Swane said. "We would like to thank all the authors and publishers who have shared their intellectual property so we can share it with our patrons."

Swane said as of this writing, the copyright allowances will expire June 30, 2020, so be sure to check out the story time videos before the library has to take them down.

"It is important to keep youth engaged so they continue reading and learning even though they can't come to the library physically," Swane said. "The library offers all kinds of information, even online, so this is a great time to check out what you can do online with a library card."

Swane said you can learn a new language with Mango Languages, research family on Heritage Quest and check out eBooks on MissouriLibraries2Go.

"However fun it may be to learn new skills and think about the future of Virtual Story Time, nothing beats the real thing," Sansom said. "I miss connecting with the young listeners and their caretakers, singing songs, and doing crafts with them and most of all the conversations."