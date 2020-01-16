Recently the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced the first part of the new bridge for Highway 72 over Stouts Creek is now operational in Iron County.
The Stouts Creek Bridge has been around since 1928 and was scheduled for replacement during the last inspection of the bridge.
Currently the new bridge is running as a “one-lane” bridge for traffic, and according to Brian Okenfuss, area engineer with MoDOT, it is expected to be completed in early May of 2020.
Okenfuss explained the Stouts Creek old bridge used to be a two-lane bridge, and traffic was reduced to one lane on the bridge to start construction on the new bridge.
The one-lane traffic was eventually moved to the new bridge to begin construction on the old bridge.
The one-lane traffic will remain on the new bridge throughout the duration of the project.
“We started [the project] around the first of August,” said Construction Inspector Ethan Pinkley. “But we didn’t take traffic down to one lane until Sept.”
Pinkley also said the expectation is for the bridge to be fully completed in May.
Okenfuss said MoDOT runs an inspection process every two years, and when the inspection was run on Stouts Bridge it was scheduled for replacement.
“All the elements of a bridge are looked at during inspection, and our inspectors make note of any minor damages that need to be taken care of,” explained Okenfuss.
“Three different areas of the bridge are evaluated, and those are the substructure, super-structure and the deck. There’s a rating system for each of those, and the inspectors will rate it accordingly.”
Okenfuss and Pinkley advised drivers to slow down as they drive through the area as construction takes place on the bridge.
“There is a temporary traffic light installed that navigates the flow of traffic,” said Okenfuss.
Okenfuss added that the bridge will most likely remain as a one-lane traffic road until the bridge is close to completion.
