Leadwood Community Betterment Association is trying to make a difference, one event at a time.

On Saturday, the Leadwood Community Betterment Association is hosting a Street Market Craft Show fundraiser at Leadwood City Park. The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.

A wide variety of vendors is expected. According to Kevin Brooks, president of the association, most of the vendors who signed up to participate will display and sell hand-made crafts. A few vendors will have flea market-type inventory. Brooks says about 30 vendors have signed on to the event and he encourages more to participate.

“Crafts, rummage sale, anything legal,” Brooks said, joking, when he described the types of vendors he was recruiting. He indicated $30 electric and $20 non-electric vendor spaces are available.

Brooks said he would also like to see a good turnout of guests to the fair, and is hoping the prospect of barbecue will be a draw. The association will be selling barbecue dinners with a choice of two sides, a water, and dessert at $10 per plate for a pork steak; $8 a plate for a hamburger; or $6 a plate for a hotdog. A person can also buy a single hamburger or hotdog with no sides for $4 or $2, respectively.

Brooks said the money raised will be used for future community events held at Leadwood City Park, such as Trunk-or-Treat, the Easter Egg Hunt, and Visits with Santa.

“We love doing things for the kids,” said Brooks, adding the association would like to add more community events in the future. The association plans to gradually begin hosting events like movies in the park, street dances, fall festivals, and, if they can raise enough money, they would like to update park playground equipment.

“I want to bring people together in the community. People don’t know who their neighbors are,” he said.

Brooks encourages community involvement. The Leadwood Community Betterment Association is seeking new members from Leadwood and surrounding communities. Currently, 15 members usually meet at the Leadwood Fire Protection District on one Sunday each month that is most convenient to the schedules of the majority of members. The date and time of the meetings are posted to Facebook on both the Leadwood Community Betterment Association page and the Official Leadwood Community Betterment Association page.

Anyone looking for more information about the Street Market Craft Show fundraiser, other events, meetings or membership should refer to the Official Leadwood Community Betterment Association page on Facebook.