Student at Arcadia Valley test positive for COVID-19

The Arcadia Valley School District announced on Tuesday that a student at the elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The pupil was last on campus on Friday, according to the letter posted on Facebook.

“We are coordinating our efforts with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread,” the letter said. “All students who were in class with the student or on the bus with the student have been contacted by the school. If you do not hear anything from the school, then your child was not in the same classroom or on the bus with the student.”

The Iron County Health Department has informed the district that they will be contacting parents of children who are identified as close contacts. "Close contact" is defined as being within six feet of a person for 15 minutes or more.

Arcadia Valley is not allowed by law to inform parents as to who the coronavirus-positive individual is, according to the letter.