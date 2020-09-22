Student at Arcadia Valley test positive for COVID-19

The Arcadia Valley School District announced on Tuesday that a student at the elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.
The pupil was last on campus on Friday, according to the letter posted on Facebook.
“We are coordinating our efforts with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread,” the letter said. “All students who were in class with the student or on the bus with the student have been contacted by the school. If you do not hear anything from the school, then your child was not in the same classroom or on the bus with the student.”
The Iron County Health Department has informed the district that they will be contacting parents of children who are identified as close contacts. "Close contact" is defined as being within six feet of a person for 15 minutes or more.
Arcadia Valley is not allowed by law to inform parents as to who the coronavirus-positive individual is, according to the letter.
“Arcadia Valley R-II will follow the guidelines put in place by the health department in regards to your child attending school in person,” the district said. “If the health department identifies your child as a close contact and advises your child to quarantine, the school will still continue to offer distanced instruction to your child. If this becomes necessary, please contact your child’s building administrator for additional information regarding this instruction.”
Those with questions regarding the process associated with contact tracing or quarantining are encouraged to contact the Iron County Health Department at 573-546-7121.
“We are following guidance from our local health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff,” the letter said. “All families are reminded to please use the daily health screening to assess their children before sending them to school. Please remember that if your child is sick, (s)he should not come to school.”
Around the area
Also on Tuesday, the Iron County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases. They now have 13 active cases and 108 total cases.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department didn’t report any new confirmed cases, but they did report one probable case. They county now has six probable cases, 18 active cases, and 207 confirmed cases.
“A probable case is not a lab-confirmed case,” the health department’s update said. “A probable case would be a direct contact to a positive that is symptomatic but does not get tested for lab confirmation.”
Madison County Health Department reported just one new case, bringing their total to 301 cases and 27 active cases.
The Washington County Health Department reported 18 new cases, all of them related to congregate settings. There are 115 active cases, 67 of which were from congregate settings, and 469 total cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
