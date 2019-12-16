{{featured_button_text}}
Student creates art for Pilot Knob Historic Site

Yancy McCarron, local MAC student, works on a 36" x 48" painting for the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site in Pilot Knob which will be showcased in April at the site's museum. 

 submitted by Mineral Area College

Mineral Area Council of the Arts (MACOA) is sponsoring Yancy McCarron, a student at Mineral Area College, with her Battle of Pilot Knob art project.

According to MACOA, McCarron is already a locally-celebrated artist. She graduated from Central High School in 2019, and during her high school career she completed her first year of college credits.

Throughout her time in high school, McCarron participated in the MACOA K-12 Art Show. The awards she received included first place in Printmaking as a freshman, first place in Black and White Drawing as a sophomore and first place in Black and White Drawing and in Open 3-D as a junior.

As a senior, McCarron received first place in three different categories. Those categories were Painting, Fibers and Open 3-D, and she also received third place in Painting and “Best in Show” for 2-D Art.

Scottye Adkins, executive director of MACOA, explained that the MAC art instructor, Mrs. Abril Warner, was informed about a project including both art and historical research for students.

Bryan Bethel, natural resource manager of Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, contacted Warner about finding students who would be interested in creating images of the Battle of Pilot Knob which took place in 1864.

Bethel also requested that the painting be created using materials that were accurate for the period.

McCarron was “immediately inspired to take on the project” and jumped on board, according to MACOA, because of a “keen interest” that she has in history in addition to her interest in art.

During her junior year at Central High School, McCarron entered the St. Louis Holocaust Museum Art and Writing Contest and received second place for her oil painting.

McCarron has had an interest in art since she was young and gave credit to her mother for influencing her creativity.

“My mom is very creative and is always doing some kind of project some form of art (usually sewing),” said McCarron. “I decided to take it [art] when I had the option and enjoyed every minute of it.”

McCarron has made many trips to the historic site to gather research for her project which is a 36” x 48” painting and is nearing completion.

In April, the finished painting will be displayed at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site Museum in Pilot Knob.

In addition to this showcasing, McCarron’s painting in progress, with a short historical essay describing the painting, was on display in the MAC Gallery during the MAC Community Band and Steel Drum Concert on Dec. 10.

McCarron is the daughter of Robert and Emma McCarron of Park Hills and is member of the national collegiate honor society, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), MAC Art Club and MAC Concert Band.

After receiving her associate degree from MAC in 2020, she plans to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art history or a related field with the desire to curate a museum or restore paintings.

For a further look into McCarron’s artwork, examples of her artwork can be found on Instagram at @yancy.the.artist and in her portfolio at https://yancykm.portfoliobox.net/home.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

