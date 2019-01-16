Local student Madison Manion accomplished something extraordinary over Christmas break.
Manion, a senior at Central High School, received an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The Air Force Academy is a prestigious university and a military service academy ranked as the third best public liberal arts college in 2017.
According to their official website, the academy receives upward of 12,000 applications a year, and are only able to admit about 1,000. The average ACT score of an academy applicant is 30. “As you can see,” the website states, “the best and the brightest compete for the limited number of appointments available.”
But it isn’t only academic excellence that the Air Force Academy requires for entry.
Fitness is a major part of the application process, and applicants must be prepared. Completion of the Candidate Fitness Assessment is required for admission, and students who are not able to satisfactory complete it are turned away.
In addition to academics and physical fitness, the Air Force Academy looks for excellent character preparation in its applicants.
“In assessing applications, we look at participation in both athletic and non-athletic activities as evidence of your character and leadership potential,” the website states. “We look for well-rounded candidates who are clearly dedicated to the activities on which they spend their time and energy.”
Needless to say, Manion's appointment to the Air Force Academy is a very high praise in itself.
Manion has not decided if she will accept the appointment or not but she is thrilled by the prospect.
“The U.S. Military fights for the things that I believe in,” she said, “so when I decided that I wanted to be a pilot, the Air Force Academy just made sense.”
When asked why she decided to apply to the famously selective Air Force Academy, Manion said, “I’ve been thinking about applying since my brother, Luke, started his application to West Point in 2015. He has always been a big inspiration for me, so I think it was natural that I took a similar path as him.”
She said another deciding factor that went into her application to the Air Force Academy was her love for people.
“It sounds like a silly answer,” she said, “but my desire to serve stems from my absolute belief in equality for all people.”
Manion has been participating in the Reserves Officer Training Corps, colloquially referred to as ROTC, since her junior year in high school. Unfortunately, Central is too small of a school to have their own ROTC program, but nearby Farmington High School has been generous and allowed interested students from Central to join their program.
“We are very fortunate that Farmington allows our interested students to participate in their ROTC program,” Central High School Counselor Ken Halter said.
Without access to the program, it may not have been as likely for Manion to reach the goals she needed to reach to receive an appointment.
“Maddie is a leader. She is a very conscientious student. She is a hard worker," Halter said.
Aside from high school classes and ROTC, Manion is involved in many other playing fields. She is active in softball and with pommies. She has been a member of the Student Council, and is currently the Student Council co-president. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, and, on top of everything else, she is taking classes at Mineral Area College. By the time she graduates in the spring, she will have a little more than 30 college credits on top of her high school diploma.
Manion, the daughter of Barney and Debbie Manion, also applied to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and has received several nominations, but has not heard from the admissions office by the time of publication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.