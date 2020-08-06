Student tests positive for COVID-19

According to a Thursday evening news tip, and confirmed by North County R-1 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy, a high school student who was participating in band camp has tested positive for COVID-19. Band camp was canceled for the rest of the summer.
The superintendent said the district is following St. Francois County Health Center’s lead in communicating the necessary health information to those participants who may have been potentially affected.
The health center has been the chief communicator to the appropriate parties in terms of testing, quarantining, and other information related to the coronavirus since the pandemic begin in March.
North County and many other area schools have almost all shared their plans to reopen the school year within the next three weeks. Each district is offering different options and all have so far included verbiage on masks, sanitizers and social distancing.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County continue to climb today.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 12 new confirmed cases on Thursday. There are 82 active cases and 349 total cases now.
Of those, 14 active and 172 total cases are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks.
Cases that have required hospitalization rose up one to 22.
There are now 53 cases that have no known source of infection, up 15 from last week.
The Madison County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing its total to 21. The health department was also notified of the following location with a known positive COVID-19 exposure: 12:30-1:45 p.m. on July 30 at the Durso Hills Winery/Victoria Vineyards.
The Washington County Health Department reported four new cases on Thursday. There are 23 active cases and 78 total cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
