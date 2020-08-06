Student tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a Thursday evening news tip, and confirmed by North County R-1 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy, a high school student who was participating in band camp has tested positive for COVID-19. Band camp was canceled for the rest of the summer.

The superintendent said the district is following St. Francois County Health Center’s lead in communicating the necessary health information to those participants who may have been potentially affected.

The health center has been the chief communicator to the appropriate parties in terms of testing, quarantining, and other information related to the coronavirus since the pandemic begin in March.

North County and many other area schools have almost all shared their plans to reopen the school year within the next three weeks. Each district is offering different options and all have so far included verbiage on masks, sanitizers and social distancing.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Francois County continue to climb today.

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 12 new confirmed cases on Thursday. There are 82 active cases and 349 total cases now.

Of those, 14 active and 172 total cases are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks.