Students awarded Farm Mutual Insurance scholarships

Seven students have been awarded 2020 scholarships offered by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County.

Blane Worley is the son of Michael Worley and Tonya Cook. He plans to attend Shawnee Community College to pursue a career in education.

Graeme Denkler is the son of Steve and Sarah Denkler. He plans to attend Mineral Area College and then transfer to University of Missouri to pursue a career in environmental and civil engineering.

Olivia Currington is the daughter of Greg Currington and Tiffany Marler. She plans to attend the University of Missouri to pursue a career in nursing.

Lauren Forrester is the daughter of Brandon and Erin Forrester. She plans to attend Maryville University to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.

Avery Norris is the daughter of Shannon and Melissa Norris. She plans to attend Mineral Area College to pursue a career in teaching.

Maddie Racer is the daughter of Kevin and Kelly Racer. She plans to attend Mineral Area College to pursue a career in music/business.

Owen Tripp is the son of Jeffery and Melissa Tripp. He plans to attend William Woods University to pursue a career in sports management/marketing.

