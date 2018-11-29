The North County Middle School Friendlinks group recently donated hundreds of items to be sent overseas to troops this holiday season.
North County Middle School Strategy Specialist Angela Zolman said students are a big part of the community and they love to help out just like everybody else.
“We offered them this idea to fundraise and make packages for the service people overseas and they loved the idea,” Zolman said. “They ran the coffee shop and instead of charging the $2.50 they charged two items that can go overseas.”
She said they collected nearly 700 items and the students are so proud of what they have been able to accomplish.
“I am so proud of them and we did a whole unit on the veterans and why we celebrate them each year,” Zolman said. “There are so many kids who have family members involved in matters overseas or the VFW, so it was a really exciting experience for them.”
Zolman came up with the idea after Desloge VFW Auxiliary 2426 Youth Activities Chairman Shirley Brinkley handed out flyers to the different buildings in the district asking for donations.
“I thought it would be a really great fundraiser and activity for our group to do,” Zolman said. “It turned into a whole learning experience outside of their norm. It’s the rest of the world. We have been checking out maps, plotting where our soldiers and navy have been and we talked about what it means to be a veteran.”
Zolman explained they also talked about the battles and have a reading assignment on the poem "In Flanders Fields." She said they will talk about the sacrifice the servicemen have made.
Brinkley said they started the Good Things From Home program in October.
“It’s because while we are all enjoying our freedoms, there are military personnel who are over there protecting us away from their families,” Brinkley said. “So the idea was to bring them a little Christmas and let them know that we care.”
Brinkley said Zolman called to let her know they had collected items for them.
“I just wanted to bring our auxiliary here to let the kids know how important this is and I think the really like the flags,” Brinkley said. “It is a good thing and anytime you love America, it is good. There has been a lot of participation from all of the area schools, West County, North County, and I have people who aren’t members who care about what is going on.”
Brinkley said every time you see someone disrespecting the flag or being negative toward America, they need to remember that these folks are taking care of them. She added only 1 percent of Americans serve and so everyone needs to make sure they are thanking them.
“It does matter,” Brinkley said. “Go somewhere else and see how they live, because it is not like America, they don’t have freedoms.”
Students were excited with the work they had accomplished and all the things they were able to learn while doing it.
Friendlinks student Abigail Long thought it was great that they get to help the community and help the soldiers overseas.
“People really take it for granted how much the soldiers actually do for us,” Long said. “I feel like this is good chance to give back to them. I love doing Friendlinks, it is really fun and I like working with the kids, and feel really good about doing it. Plus I really enjoy it.”
Darcey Wright said she loves doing stuff like this and helping people who take their time to risk their lives to serve their county.
“I find this very heartwarming and pleasing,” Wright said. “We really learned a lot while doing this.”
Gillian Roueggli said they have really enjoyed the fundraiser while doing it and it really helped a lot of them realize what people are doing overseas for them.
“It just gives us a chance to give back to them for serving our country,” Roueggli said. “This was really good for just realizing how much they do for us and for us to be able to give back to them.”
Faith Haynes said she had a lot of fun and liked doing this fundraiser. She explained she helped in the coffee shop to get stuff donated and her job was the coffee and sugar.
Jenna Huthley said they collected a lot of items such as food, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
“We sorted it for two days and put it in groups of food and bathroom stuff,” Huthley said.
Zolman said Liam Engle was the man behind the plan and counted all of the items twice and he recorded it in a database.
“It’s for the soldiers in the military and I typed in all of the food and the bathroom supplies in Google Docs,” Engle said. “We also learned how to read the expiration dates because we didn’t want anything to go bad before they get there.”
Zolman said Engle’s list was very impressive and he counted everything twice.
“He took it to heart and worked on it for two days. I am very proud of all of them,” Zolman said.
Once the students presented the items to Brinkley, they all helped carry everything outside to her car and load it for her.
