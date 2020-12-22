Students get opportunity to holiday shop

Hovis said she has also noticed several of the students stepping up to help others and showing kindness.

"I have witnessed this week more than one student helping another student in line if they were short a quarter or two," Hovis said. "I have also had students donate their extra change to me."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hovis said the students get excited and rush in to come shop, especially during their recess time.

"It sometimes feels like a 'Black Friday shopping' kid style, without the shoving and pushing," Hovis said.

Popular items this year are the mood rings, coffee mugs, and red rose stem.

Hovis said this fundraiser is fun for the kids but also simple and easy to run. She said last year she was able to have parent volunteers to help but, due to COVID, things were a little different this year.

"This year we were able to have it in my classroom since I am teaching virtual students in my building," Hovis said. "It worked out great and we were able to spread things out. But I wondered how it would go since it has been a hard year, but that hasn't seemed to stop the kids from bringing in money."