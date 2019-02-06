Mary Hoehn touched the lives of many throughout her 37 years teaching art and 34 years coaching tennis at North County High School.
Her recent passing was a shock to the school community and beyond.
To honor her legacy, current and former North County students, faculty and friends will hold an informal service in remembrance of the much-adored teacher and coach on Feb. 12 in the high school’s auditorium.
The service, which will run from 3 to 7 p.m., will allow those she influenced over the years to share stories, art works, photos and music. The remembrance will be held the same night as parent-teacher conferences for scheduling convenience to allow as many people as possible to attend. Visitors can stop in or participate anytime during the four-hour time.
Along with the various art works, there will be a video montage put together by UniTec Instructor Jason Loughary. The school's art club will also be working on a mural in the 800 hall of the school in Hoehn’s honor. Though the mural won't be completed for a few weeks, visitors who stop by the memorial event who knew Hoehn will have the opportunity to sign a section of wall which will be included in the mural when finished.
Current and past students, friends and faculty who wish to share works of art are asked to drop pieces to be displayed off at the school’s main office or with teachers Eric Schonhardt or Sarah VanZee, who are helping put the memorial together. Others helping out in various ways include Eric Bryan, Jeff Cauley and Donna Byington, a very close friend of Hoehn.
All works submitted can be picked up after the service or the two following days. Any photos of Hoehn to be displayed can be emailed to ebryan@ncsd.k12.mo.us.
