Elementary students honor vets

Washington-Franklin Elementary School students perform a special song for the U.S. military veterans who attended a special program held Friday in their honor.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

About 30 United States military veterans attended a special Veterans Day program held in their honor Friday at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington.

The recognition began with a special breakfast enjoyed by the veterans and their families in the cafeteria. Several Washington-Franklin students enjoyed the meal along with their veteran parents and grandparents in attendance.

Following the breakfast, the veterans were seated in the school gymnasium where students and teachers appeared on a large screen offering their thanks, appreciation and love for the veterans who were present.

The program had its official start with the presentation of colors under the direction of the Farmington High School JROTC and and the Pledge of Allegiance led by members of the Washington-Franklin Fourth Grade Character Council.

A welcome was given to those present by several members of the Washington-Franklin Character Council, followed by a special musical presentation of the patriotic song, "For the Good of Many," sung to the veterans by the student body.

Afterward, several poems were read aloud to the veterans by the student poets who wrote them.

Students announced that singer Gary Phillips, who was supposed to sing "God Bless the USA" as the central part of the program, was unable to attend due to illness.

Washington-Franklin Principal Dr. Lori Lamb introduced the veterans by the branch of the military they represented and thanked each of them for attending the program. She reminded each of them to take home a card of appreciation made by the students for their veteran guests.

As the veterans made their way out of the gymnasium, students, teachers and administrators took a few moments to thank them for their service to the country.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

