Olivet Nazarene
Ashley Jones of Farmington was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2019 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
DePauw
Jackson Shinkle of Farmington has been named to DePauw University's Spring 2019 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Hubert Morris from Bonne Terre, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2019 spring semester by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
Maryville University
Maryville University has named several local students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2019 semester. They are Trevor Mason of Bonne Terre; Jaiden Grimes, Emily Heberlie, Shelby Robbs, and Abigail Winch of Farmington; Peyton Basler, Mattilyn Helms, Emma Nickelson, Amy Huck, and Nicole Upchurch of Ste. Genevieve. Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.
St. Ambrose University
Jessica Hampton graduated from St. Ambrose University on May 11 with a doctoral degree in occupational therapy.
LeTourneau University
Jonathan Kladifko of Valles Mines, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology from LeTourneau this spring.
William Woods
Samantha Boyer from Fredericktown was named to the William Woods University Dean's List for academic excellence during the 2017 spring semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must be full-time and have achieved a minimum 3.6 semester and cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Culvert-Stockton
Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 135 students on its president's list for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester. Among them were Hannah Hollock of Bonne Terre; and Miranda Young of Fredericktown. Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C. Named to the dean's list were Kaitlyn Conaway of Farmington; and Matthew Momot and Danielle Thurman of Bonne Terre.
Several local residents graduated from Culver-Stockton College on May 11.
Caleb Engelage of Potosi, earned a bachelor of arts degree in Theatre. Hannah Hollock of Bonne Terre, earned a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education & Early Childhood. Amber Peterson of Farmington, earned a bachelor of science degree in Psychology. Miranda Young of Fredericktown, earned a bachelor of science degree in Mathematics Education.
Iowa State
Kelly Freeman of Farmington, graduated from Iowa State University this spring with a Master of Education degree.
State Technical College
Named to the State Technical College of Missouri Honor Roll during the 2019 Spring semester were Tanner Williams of Farmington; Trent Russell of Ironton and Austin Carron of Ste. Genevieve. Named to the Dean's List for the 2019 Spring semester were Duncan Bassham, Brendan Meyer, and Forrest Allen of Ste. Genevieve; and Salvador Williams of St. Mary.
Concordia University
Concordia University announced Andrea McClanahan, of Farmington, as one of the May 2019 undergraduates who graduated with high distinction honors based on academic achievements at Concordia Nebraska. The top 10 percent of students in each college have graduated with high distinction, and the next 15 percent in each college have graduated with distinction. A student must also have completed at least 64 credit hours at Concordia Nebraska to be eligible for graduation honors.
Drury University
Makenna Pack of Bonne Terre and Hailey Swain were named to the Drury University's Dean's List. It means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
Northern Illinois University
Giselle Kirkhuff of Ste. Genevieve received a Master of Accounting Science degree from Northern Illinois University in May.
Union University
Tia Jordan of Bonne Terre, and Addie Steagall of Ste. Genevieve, were named to the Union University President's List for the spring 2019 semester. The President's List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. Jordan graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.