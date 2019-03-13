DePauw University
DePauw University announced Jackson Shinkle of Farmington, has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
SEMO
Kimmy Wallen of Park Hills, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Wallen is the daughter of Bryan and Kacy Wallen of Park Hills. She will be a 2019 graduate of Central High School.
Alex Wade of Farmington, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Wade is the son of John and Yvonne Wade of Farmington. He will be a 2019 graduate of Farmington High School.
Paige Cash of Park Hills, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Cash is the daughter of Zack and Jenn Mills. She will be a 2019 graduate of Central High School.
Peyton Cash of Park Hills, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Cash is the daughter of Zack and Jenn Mills. She will be a 2019 graduate of Central High School.
Maddy LaBudde of Potosi, has received the Copper Dome Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. LaBudde is the daughter of Tim and Shelli LaBudde. She will be a 2019 graduate of Potosi High School.
University of Missouri
Jacob Briley of Irondale, was selected as one of 36 University of Missouri 2019 Summer Welcome Leaders. Summer Welcome Leaders play a significant role in welcoming new students and parents to the MU community. Summer Welcome is Mizzou’s advising, registration and orientation program for incoming freshmen and transfer students. The interactive sessions during the summer provide essential information for students. Summer Welcome Leaders are responsible for facilitating the program as hosts as well as sharing their own experiences with new students
Briley, a 2018 graduate of West County High School, is a freshman majoring in biochemistry. He has established himself as a leader in the Residence Halls Association, serving as the president of Lucile Bluford Residence Hall. His parents are Brian and Beth Briley.
