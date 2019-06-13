{{featured_button_text}}

Farm Mutual Scholarships

Four students have been awarded the 2019 Scholarship offered by Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County.

Clark Penuel is the son of Chuck and Jennifer Penuel. He will be attending Three Rivers Community College in the fall and hopes to pursue a career in land surveying.

Shaylin Ryder is the daughter of Randy Ryder and Natalie Henson. She plans to major in animal science and minor in agribusiness at the College of the Ozarks in the fall. 

Callie Thurston is the daughter of Doug Thurston and Tracie McMahan. She plans to attend Missouri Baptist College in the fall pursuing a career in physical therapy.

Nicholas Lukachick is the son of Michael and Debra Lukachick. He plans to attend Mineral Area College and transfer to Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a career in radio and TV broadcasting. 

Mineral Area College

Emily Reed has been selected to receive a Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship to attend Mineral Area College for the 2019-2020 Academic Year. Reed is planning to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in Education.

Concordia University

Andrea McClanahan of Farmington was among honored graduating seniors who achieved outstanding academic accomplishments during their college career at Concordia University's annual Academic Honors Reception May 3. Every year, each academic department may give two or more awards, depending on the size of the department and the number of students in the program. Each department establishes its own criteria for determining award recipients, but the criteria must, at minimum, consider the student's grade point average, level of service to the department and level of service to Concordia. McClanahan received honors for Business Administration and Mathematics.

Culver-Stockton College

Hannah Hollock of Bonne Terre, was among several students in the Division of Business, Education and Law who were recognized during the annual Honors Day Convocation on May 7 in the Alexander Campbell Auditorium at Culver-Stockton College in Canton. Hollock received the Dodson Award for Achievement in Teaching. The award was established in memory of the Dodson family and celebrates their love for teaching and learning. The cash award is presented each year to two senior students completing a degree in education and planning a career in teaching. Qualifications include potential for success as a teacher and outstanding achievement during the student teaching experience.

Danielle Thurman of Bonne Terre, was among several students in the Division of Fine, Applied and Literary Arts who were recognized during the annual Honors Day Convocation on May 7 at Culver-Stockton College. Thurman received the Mahan Prize in Creative Writing - Journalism Award. The honorable George A. Mahan of Hannibal, left a fund which is used to honor students for the creative literary work.

MidAmerica Nazarene University

Alyssa Roever, of Bonne Terre, was named to the MidAmerica Nazarene University Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester.  All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.

Bob Jones University

Caleb Goetz, a Junior International Studies major of Farmington, was among more than 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Missouri Valley College

Jake Bridges of Park Hills was named to the Missouri Valley College Spring 2019 Dean's List. The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.

Benedictine College

Levi Spray of Bonne Terre graduated from Benedictine College with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management. He was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester.

Susan Roth of Ste. Genevieve graduated Cum Laude from Benedictine College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Theology.

Southeast Missouri State

Several local students were named to the 2019 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

John Bader of Farmington; Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown; Jennifer Bourne of Park Hills; Emily Briese of Farmington; Sage Busenbark of Farmington; Olivia Casey of Farmington; Monica Collinsworth of Farmington; Brianna Cooper of Fredericktown; Kaleb Courtois of Potosi; Jordan Cuneio of Bismarck; Taylor Dickens of Bismarck; Alexys Easter of Desloge; Alexis Faircloth of Desloge; Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown; Madison Francis of Farmington; Eli Hampton of Potosi; Cameron Hedgecorth of Potosi; Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown; Shelby Jones of Park Hills; Audrey Kamper of Potosi; Donovan Kleinberg of Farmington; Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown; Kaitlyn Loughary of Bismarck; Peter McNelly of Bismarck; Julianne Miller of Farmington; Anna Ortmann of Bonne Terre; Cody Phillips of Fredericktown; Mya Robbins of Fredericktown; Jordan Roberts of Bonne Terre; Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre; Olivia Simpson of Park Hills; Brittney Southworth of Farmington; Jedidiah Starkey of Fredericktown; Paige Umfleet of Farmington; BreAnna Ward of Park Hills; Andrew Willis of Farmington; Logan Winder of Farmington; and McKenzie Wright of Farmington.

