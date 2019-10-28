Central Methodist University
Participants in this year's Central Methodist University Worship Band were recently announced by Dr. Ryan McLouth, music ministry program director. A total of 37 students will be involved for the Fall 2019 season.
The following students will participate in specific roles with the band: Mikayla Kinkead and Cora Spain, both freshman, of Fredericktown for vocals.
Iowa State University
Summer Murdick of Potosi, who is studying Animal Science, received the Frank E. and Dorothy Clark Agriculture Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year from the Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and affiliated academic units.
Missouri S&T
Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2019 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Bismarck: Jason Boes, chemistry, senior;
Bonne Terre: Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, junior; Moira Kane, chemical engineering, junior; Tyler Niggemann, mechanical engineering, senior; Logan Whitwell, civil engineering, junior;
Desloge: Brian Middleton, information science and technology, junior; Cole Murphy, history, sophomore; Mackenzie Shields, history, sophomore;
Farmington: Blake Braswell, biological sciences, sophomore; Kasey Buckley, geology and geophysics, senior; Michael Carlyon, civil engineering, junior; Charles Cooley, mechanical engineering, senior; Conner Forsythe, mechanical engineering, senior; James Goodson, computer science, junior; Kyle Halter, applied mathematics, junior; Matthew Harris, biological sciences, senior; Joshua Stevens, metallurgical engineering, senior; Elizabeth Sutherland, environmental engineering, senior; Mackenzie Weakley, engineering management, senior; Travis Weible, computer science, senior; Aaron Wilson, geology and geophysics, senior;
Ironton: Ethan Jones, aerospace engineering, senior; Grant McAdams, mechanical engineering, senior;
Mineral Point: Kyle Johnson, information science and technology, senior;
Park Hills: Peyton Bradley, chemical engineering, senior;
Chandler Camden, business and management systems, senior;
Angelica Rodgers, engineering management, senior;
Victoria Rodgers, engineering management, senior;
St. Mary: Tristan Ponder, electrical engineering, senior;
Ste. Genevieve: Calvin Abt, mechanical engineering, junior; Austin Brewer, chemical engineering, senior; Dylan Burr, computer science, junior; Coleman Keeley, electrical engineering, junior; Tate Meyer, civil engineering, senior; Morgan Schenck, mining engineering, senior; Jacob Trautman, chemical engineering, senior.
You have free articles remaining.
Local students graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology in May.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
Bonne Terre: Nathanial Isaiah Fambrough, bachelor of science, computer engineering and electrical engineering; Jacob Tyler Johnson, bachelor of science, engineering management;
Farmington: Charles Benjamin Cooley, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude;
Ironton: Grant F. McAdams, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering;
Park Hills: Chandler Shelby Camden, bachelor of science, business and management systems, summa cum laude.
Southeast Missouri State
Southeast Missouri State University has announced its summer 2019 graduates.
Michaela Yates of Mineral Point, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders.
Kilie Wilkins of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in management: human resource management option.
Sydney Lawrence of Potosi, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in hospitality management.
Jennifer Aholt of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership .
Scott Aholt of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership .
Jacqueline Hartley of Park Hills, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.
Dylan Minson of Farmington, graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational studies option.
American Angus Association
Gavin Graham, Farmington, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.